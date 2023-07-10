The FNBO Nationals topped Anderson Ford 7-5 Sunday to finish 3-1 at the Kearney Tournament this past weekend.

Caden Joneson, Tristen Beyer and Ty Haneborg led North Platte at the plate, each notching a pair of hits Sunday.

Joneson jump-started the FNBO offense in the first inning, scoring on a groundout after reaching on a single and stealing second base.

Andrew Brosius and Rayce Moerke both scored on an error in the second to push the lead to 3-1.

Jack Polk came home to score on a bases-loaded walk in the fourth and Carsen Johnson scored on a wild pitch to build North Platte's lead to 5-1.

In the sixth, Haneborg scored on a Johnson single and Blase Zeiler scored on a passed ball to push the lead to 7-1.

Anderson would score one in the sixth and three more in the seventh, but it would not be enough to catch the Nationals.

Robinson earned the win, allowing five runs — four earned — on 12 hits with three strikeouts and a walk in 6 1/3 innings. Joneson earned the save in 2/3 of an inning to finish the game.

North Platte's only loss of the weekend came in a 2-0 loss to Beatrice on Saturday.

Moerke pitched a complete game, allowing two run on four hits with two strikeouts and two walks. He took the loss.

Carter Kelley was 2-for-3 at the plate.