Gothenburg Junior Melons defeat Hershland 10-2

Tra Rossell’s three hits and Wes Geiken’s three RBIs helped the Gothenburg Junior Melons blow by the Hershland juniors 10-2 on Monday in Gothenburg as part of a late game push.

“We played really well in the heat,” Melons coach Jake Fecht said. “I figured it was going to be a little bit of a struggle because it was so hot out, but our starting pitcher, he did a nice job.”

It wasn’t like the Melons struggled to get runners on base. In the bottom of the first inning, Gothenburg had bases loaded with two outs, but couldn’t get any of those runners in.

Hershland, meanwhile, took an early lead in the top of the first when Kyler Cox scored on a passed ball. The Trojans added a second run in the top of the second on another passed ball, this time with Harmen Johnson crossing the plate.

“The two runs they had in the first two innings, that was just, I think, was just being hot, and at the start of the game, nobody was into it yet,” Fecht said. “But they played really well. We got on the sticks and made things happen and finished the game early.”