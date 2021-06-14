Gothenburg Junior Melons defeat Hershland 10-2

Tra Rossell’s three hits and Wes Geiken’s three RBIs helped the Gothenburg Junior Melons blow by the Hershland juniors 10-2 on Monday in Gothenburg as part of a late game push.
“We played really well in the heat,” Melons coach Jake Fecht said. “I figured it was going to be a little bit of a struggle because it was so hot out, but our starting pitcher, he did a nice job.”
It wasn’t like the Melons struggled to get runners on base. In the bottom of the first inning, Gothenburg had bases loaded with two outs, but couldn’t get any of those runners in.
Hershland, meanwhile, took an early lead in the top of the first when Kyler Cox scored on a passed ball. The Trojans added a second run in the top of the second on another passed ball, this time with Harmen Johnson crossing the plate.
“The two runs they had in the first two innings, that was just, I think, was just being hot, and at the start of the game, nobody was into it yet,” Fecht said. “But they played really well. We got on the sticks and made things happen and finished the game early.”
Geiken tied the game in the bottom of the frame with his only hit of the game, a 2-RBI single on a pop fly to right field off Hershland pitcher Matthew Lungrin. Lungrin went 2ª innings while giving up two unearned runs on three hits and two walks.
“We were hitting the ball but in the first inning, we left the bases loaded, I believe. We couldn’t get anything across,” Fecht said. “And then in the second inning, we scored a couple, and then in the third inning, we didn’t score and we still left base runners on. We were hitting the ball well, but in those two innings, we couldn’t get anything across the plate.”
Neither team scored in the third inning, but Hershland switched to Johnson in relief. He allowed five runs — four earned — on four hits and a walk in ª of an inning.
Those runs came in the bottom of the fourth inning. After keeping Hershland off the board with bases loaded, the Melons posted a five run frame fueled by two RBI singles to take a 7-2 lead.
Hershland only recorded one out before the game was called by run rule in the bottom of the fifth.
Chase Moorhead came in to pitch for Hershland, and the Melons put their first three batters off two errors and a single. Rossell reached on an infield single to the shortstop that scored a run, Geiken did the same on a fielder’s choice where everyone was safe and Trey Stevens scored the final run on a fielder’s choice.
“This team is a notoriously slow starter,” Fecht said. “It normally takes us an inning to get the cobs out, and they feed off each other pretty well.