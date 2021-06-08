Imperial juniors beat Hershland 9-1

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Imperial also had a triple and a double on consecutive at-bats with two outs in the sixth inning.

Both hits scored a run as the Longhorns built a 6-0 lead.

“We struggled with (runners on base) and we have all year,” Imperial coach Bruce Peterson said. “We’re getting better and we were toward the end of the game tonight.”

Imperial’s first four batters of the game reached base safely as part of the Longhorns two-run rally.

The Longhorns added a pair of runs in the third and then tacked on three more in the seventh.

That was more than enough offense for Imperial starting pitcher Colin O’Neil, who allowed four hits and lost his shutout bid in the sixth inning.

Imperial turned an inning-ending double play in the both of the first two innings.

“I think he threw better when they had a runner on,” Peterson said. “He did a nice job of not getting frustrated and not giving (Hershland) any more. His defense helped him out.

“We made some big plays — doubling the runner off on the fly. That helped him out,” Peterson said. “He also got ahead of hitters, throwing first-pitch strikes.”