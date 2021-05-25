Kearney sweeps FNBO Nationals juniors, seniors

One half-inning can make a difference.

For the FNBO Nationals juniors it came in the top of the third on Tuesday, a half inning that took about a half hour to complete.

Kearney took advantage of six errors to score 11 times on the way to a 15-7 win over the Nationals in a game that was called in five innings by run rule.

North Platte dropped to 2-3 with the loss.

Kearney then downed FNBO Nationals 4-2 in the nightcap in a matchup of the senior Legion teams to sweep play at Bill Wood Field.

In the opening game, Kearney trailed North Platte 5-2 after two innings. Then Kearney’s first 11 players reached base safely in the third before an out was recorded.

“Except for that one inning, it was a good game,” coach Ryan Jones said. “You’re not going to win baseball games at this level with an inning like that.

“(The players) are going to have to get used to the mentality on this level soon or its going to be a long year.