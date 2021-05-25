Kearney sweeps FNBO Nationals juniors, seniors

One half-inning can make a difference.
For the FNBO Nationals juniors it came in the top of the third on Tuesday, a half inning that took about a half hour to complete.
Kearney took advantage of six errors to score 11 times on the way to a 15-7 win over the Nationals in a game that was called in five innings by run rule.
North Platte dropped to 2-3 with the loss.
Kearney then downed FNBO Nationals 4-2 in the nightcap in a matchup of the senior Legion teams to sweep play at Bill Wood Field.
In the opening game, Kearney trailed North Platte 5-2 after two innings. Then Kearney’s first 11 players reached base safely in the third before an out was recorded.
“Except for that one inning, it was a good game,” coach Ryan Jones said. “You’re not going to win baseball games at this level with an inning like that.
“(The players) are going to have to get used to the mentality on this level soon or its going to be a long year.
“(The third inning) was definitely a mental thing because these kids can make plays,” Jones said. “It will come with experience because maybe some (miscues) that they got away with when they were younger isn’t going to work anymore. We have talent and there is going to be some growing pains this year.”
North Platte looked like the team that might run away with the game early. The first six Nationals players reached base safely as North Platte took a 4-0 lead.
“When we’re aggressive and we’re ahead and can put pressure on other teams, we’re pretty good,” Jones said. “But once you get down six or seven runs, that stops for us. Or it gets a lot tougher for us when we can’t be as aggressive.”
Cooper Hill, Ty Robinson and Tyler Townsend all had a RBI in the frame.
Kearney responded with two runs in the second but the Nationals added a run in the bottom of the frame.
Kearney pitchers Ryan Knipping and Carson Murphy combined to allow three hits and two runs over the final three innings.
Murphy, Kearney’s leadoff hitter, reached base four times in the game and scored two runs.
The Nationals first four hitters in the lineup — Jackson Polk, Easton Jones, Caden Joneson and Hill — combined to score all seven runs.
Kearney 4, North Platte 2
The Nationals suffered their first loss after three doubleheader sweeps to open the schedule.
Max Myers hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to give Kearney a 4-1 lead.
Tyler Tobey, who went 2-for-3 in the loss, singled home Carter Kelley to cut Kearney’s lead to two runs but the Nationals couldn’t get any closer.
Will Coe had a RBI in the second inning as the Nationals took an early 1-0 lead.
Kearney tied the game at 1-1 in the third then Koren Conrad doubled home a run in the fourth to give Kearney the lead for good. Tristen Beyer took the loss for the Nationals as he pitched two innings in relief of Bryce Butterfield.
Butterfield allowed two hits and an unearned run in three innings.
Mason Tilford and Derrick Kuhlmann combined for two innings of hitless relief.
Lucas Wegner allowed five hits and two runs over six innings to get the win for Kearney. He struck out nine and walked four.
Riley Miller allowed just a hit in the seventh to earn the save.
Scout Simmons went 2-for-3 to lead Kearney.