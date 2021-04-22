Maxwell/St. Pat’s falls in doubleheader against Adams Central

A first-year baseball program with eight freshmen on the roster is going to experience rough moments along the way.
For the Maxwell/St. Pat’s co-op baseball team, one came in the second inning of the nightcap of a doubleheader on Thursday.
Adams Central scored 13 times in the frame off three MSP pitchers on the way to a 22-1 win in five innings by mercy rule and a sweep of the twinbill at Bill Wood Field.
Adams-Central won the opener 7-1.
MSP (0-4) travels to St. Paul/Palmer for another doubleheader on Saturday.
“We are going to take our lumps, especially when we don’t have enough pitching,” MSP coach Ryan Jones said. “We’ve got two games on Saturday so we had to keep our pitch count under 50 for the guys we are going to throw. Sometimes (the game) gets out of hand and this was totally a pitching issue. But I thought our guys competed and they are trying hard.”
Adams Central (7-5) sent 18 batters to the plate in the second inning, a frame that took roughly 35 minutes to complete.
Nine runs came with two outs in the frame.
The Patriots’ Isaac Meyer, who went 3-for-4 with 6 RBI, drove in two runs in the inning. He added a bases-clearing double in the fourth and a sacrifice fly in the fifth.
MSP scored its run in the second off hits by Nate Moats and Trayton White, a walk and a Patriots error.
Andrew Brosious singled to lead off the third for MSP’s only other hit in the loss.
Meyer pitched three innings to get the win and Joe Peshek struck out all six batters he faced in relief.
Adams Central 7, Maxwell/St. Pat’s 1
The Patriots scored six unearned runs off seven MSP errors.
“That’s what happens when you don’t make the routine plays,” Jones said. “Pitchers are throwing extra pitches where they could have been in the dugout. I thought our path to the ball was better but we have to start making routine plays.
“I thought our pitchers did a good job,” Jones said. “They threw a lot of strikes and if we make those plays, we’re right in there.”
The Patriots scored three unearned runs off starter Ty Robinson. Adams Central added a single run in the third, fourth, fifth and seventh inning.
MSP was held to three baserunners and had Robinson singled to lead off the fifth inning for the team’s only hit.
The lone run was set up by a pair of two-out walks in the fourth.
Jacob Leighton found himself in a middle of rundown, and Zarek Branch, who started on second, took advantage of the situation to break toward third and didn’t stop there. The throw from near first beat Branch home but he slid feet first and beat the tag.