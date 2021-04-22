Maxwell/St. Pat’s falls in doubleheader against Adams Central

MSP scored its run in the second off hits by Nate Moats and Trayton White, a walk and a Patriots error.

Andrew Brosious singled to lead off the third for MSP’s only other hit in the loss.

Meyer pitched three innings to get the win and Joe Peshek struck out all six batters he faced in relief.

Adams Central 7, Maxwell/St. Pat’s 1

The Patriots scored six unearned runs off seven MSP errors.

“That’s what happens when you don’t make the routine plays,” Jones said. “Pitchers are throwing extra pitches where they could have been in the dugout. I thought our path to the ball was better but we have to start making routine plays.

“I thought our pitchers did a good job,” Jones said. “They threw a lot of strikes and if we make those plays, we’re right in there.”

The Patriots scored three unearned runs off starter Ty Robinson. Adams Central added a single run in the third, fourth, fifth and seventh inning.

MSP was held to three baserunners and had Robinson singled to lead off the fifth inning for the team’s only hit.

The lone run was set up by a pair of two-out walks in the fourth.