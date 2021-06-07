Nebraska Baseball Academy coming to North Platte

The Nebraska Baseball Academy is heading to North Platte on June 17.

The camp is designed for all baseball players and helps participants to learn proper techniques.

The camp will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bill Wood Field in North Platte for kids 7 years old through high school seniors.

Registration can be done at bigredacademy.com and costs $90. Print registration costs $95. The registration fee includes lunch.

Deadline to register is at 8 a.m. June 15.

For more information, contact Samantha Geisler at 308-221-6865, 308-539-4344 or at sgeisler@playnorthplatte.com. You can also contact Renee Brinkmann at 402-413-8881 or at baseball@bigredacademy.com