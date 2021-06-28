North Platte FNBO Nationals find success in weekend tournaments

The North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors and juniors went to two different tournaments this past weekend and walked away with some big victories.
The seniors went 5-1 and finished runner-up at the Battle of Omaha Tournament from Friday to Monday.
The Nationals went through pool play with 19-2, 8-7 and 4-1 wins and advanced to the quarterfinals, where they defeated Harrisburg 14-0.
North Platte defeated Lincoln Pius X 9-6 to advance to the championship on Monday, where it fell to Bellevue West 3-1.
The juniors played in the Lincoln Tournament, where it went 3-1 across three days.
North Platte started with a 6-4 win against Gretna in which Tristen Beyer went six innings on the mound and Caden Joneson went 4-for-4 at the plate.
After losing to Southeast Vermeer High Plains 8-3, the Nationals bounced back with a 6-4 win over Millard West. Kaden Thompson went 3-for-3 with a walk.
In their final game Sunday, the Nationals defeated Lincoln East Juniors No. 2 17-6 after scoring five runs in the first and second innings, then adding seven more in the seventh. Joneson led the way with three hits, three runs scored and three RBIs.
Easton Jones also collected three hits, while Jack Polk had two hits, two RBIs, three runs scored and a walk.