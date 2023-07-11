FNBO opened Monday's game against Ogallala with seven runs in the first inning and one more in the second to garner a 10-7 victory.

Easton Jones first-inning home run knocked in a pair of those runs. Caden Joneson, Carsen Johnson, Jack Polk, Rayce Moerke and Andrew Brosius also scored in the big first inning.

The Nationals would score one more in the second, fourth and fifth innings, holding on down the stretch for the victory.

Ty Haneborg was 2-for-4 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI. Carter Kelley was 1-for-3 with two RBI and Tristen Beyer and Brosius were each 1-for-3. Brosius scored twice.

Jordan Yonkers earned the win, pitching 3 2/3 innings, allowing five runs — three earned — on six hits, with three strikeouts and four walks.

Joneson garnered the save allowing two hits in an inning of work. Landan Greeno allowed two runs — one earned — on three hits with three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings of work.