North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors defeat Lincoln North Star, stay alive at state

North Platte only had two hits against Lincoln North Star, but its last hit was its most important.

Carsen Johnson hit a walk-off single on a ground ball to right field that scored Jaylan Ruffin as the FNBO Nationals seniors survived elimination Monday at the state tournament with a 5-4 win over North Star.

The Nationals will play again at 4 p.m. Thursday in a rematch against Omaha Skutt, who lost to Fremont in the winner’s bracket.

Omaha Skutt defeated the Nationals on the opening day of the tournament 5-3.

While North Platte struggled to pick up hits, it made the most of nearly every opportunity on the bases. The Nationals walked four times and put two runners on base on errors and another one via hit by pitch.

The Nationals recorded seven stolen bases, including Derrick Kuhlmann’s game-tying steal at the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Jeremiah Seamann had North Platte’s only other hit on a single in the first inning.

Tyler Tobey got the start on the mound and went 4ª innings, giving up two runs on five hits with two walks.