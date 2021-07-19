North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors head to state tournament with win over Kearney

The North Platte seniors are heading to state.

The FNBO Nationals scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a tie, and North Platte is heading to the District A7 Tournament championship game with a 10-8 win over Kearney on Monday in Kearney.

The Nationals will need to win two against Hastings to win the championship. The first game is at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Both teams earned their spots into the state tournament next weekend.

Cole Wright went 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored and two RBIs. Carter Kelley and Tate Janas had two hits each, Tyler Tobey had a hit and an RBI.

Wright got the start on the mound, but only went ª of an inning before being pulled for Jaylan Ruffin. Wright gave up two runs on a hit and three walks, while Ruffin allowed three runs on five hits while walking three.

Carsen Johnson came in for 1¤ innings and held Kearney to three runs off two hits and two walks. Tate Janas pitched for an out, and Derrick Kuhlmann closed the game without putting a runner on base.

Both teams scored twice in the first inning, but North Platte took a 4-2 lead in the second on a Wright RBI triple and a wild pitch.

