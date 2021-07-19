North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors head to state tournament with win over Kearney

The North Platte seniors are heading to state.
The FNBO Nationals scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a tie, and North Platte is heading to the District A7 Tournament championship game with a 10-8 win over Kearney on Monday in Kearney.
The Nationals will need to win two against Hastings to win the championship. The first game is at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Both teams earned their spots into the state tournament next weekend.
Cole Wright went 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs scored and two RBIs. Carter Kelley and Tate Janas had two hits each, Tyler Tobey had a hit and an RBI.
Wright got the start on the mound, but only went ª of an inning before being pulled for Jaylan Ruffin. Wright gave up two runs on a hit and three walks, while Ruffin allowed three runs on five hits while walking three.
Carsen Johnson came in for 1¤ innings and held Kearney to three runs off two hits and two walks. Tate Janas pitched for an out, and Derrick Kuhlmann closed the game without putting a runner on base.
Both teams scored twice in the first inning, but North Platte took a 4-2 lead in the second on a Wright RBI triple and a wild pitch.
Kearney took a short lead with a three-run fourth inning, but the Nationals responded by scoring four in the bottom of the frame.
Kearney tied the game in the top of the sixth with a three-run inning, but North Platte took the lead for good with a sacrifice fly to center field and an RBI single up the middle.
Hastings 8, FNBO Nationals juniors 1
Caden Joneson and Ty Robinson both went 3-for-4 at the plate, but it wasn’t enough as Hastings defeated the North Platte FNBO Nationals juniors 8-1 Monday in the District A7 Tournament in Scottsbluff.
Easton Jones got the start and went 4¤ innings, giving up five runs on seven hits and two walks. Ty Robinson relieved him for two innings and allowed three runs on four hits. Easton Giesler finished the game with ª innings of one-hit baseball.
The Nationals had just seven hits, which Joneson and Robinson combined for six of. Rayce Moerke had the final hit, and Jones had North Platte’s lone RBI.
Hastings took the lead immediately with a four-run first inning that featured four consecutive singles. North Platte added a run in the bottom of the third when Jones hit into a fielder’s choice and Jack Polk.
Hastings responded with another run in the top of the fourth on an RBI groundout to take a 5-1 lead. Both teams remained scoreless until the top of the seventh inning, when Hastings scored three runs fueled by an RBI triple and two RBI singles.