North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors sweep Norfolk

The FNBO Nationals seniors scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to knock off Norfolk 15-11 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.
The juniors lost both games of their doubleheader to Norfolk at home 5-4 and 7-4.
Tyler Tobey collected three hits and three RBIs, Derrick Kuhlmann had two hits and two RBIs, and Jaylan Ruffin scored four runs in the win.
Tate Janas went four innings, giving up four runs, one of which was earned, off five hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Ruffin pitched in relief, giving up six runs on four hits and three walks, and Kuhlmann allowed just one run on two hits.
North Platte fell behind in the first two innings 4-2 before tying the game in the bottom of the third with a two-run inning. The Nationals scored five in the fourth largely off four consecutive singles.
Norfolk mounted a comeback with three runs in the fifth before taking an 11-9 lead in the sixth by scoring four runs.
The Nationals exploded for six runs in the sixth inning. Tobey got things started with an RBI single to left field. Tristen Beyer reached on an error that scored Cody Wright, and Bryce Butterfield hit a two-run home run to put North Platte ahead 14-11. The final run came when Kuhlmann walked with the bases loaded.
North Platte won the first game of the doubleheader in a 13-3 mercy rule in six innings after scoring four runs in the top of the sixth.
Cole Wright went four innings, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out four. Carsen Johnson pitched two innings in relief, allowing just one run on three hits.
Kuhlmann led the way offensively with three hits, while Cody Wright and Carter Kelley had two each.
The Nationals took a quick lead with two big innings. A Janas sacrifice fly put a run on the board in the first inning, followed by a Kuhlmann triple and a Cody Wright two-run home run. Tobey doubled to give North Platte a 5-2 lead after the first inning.
Kuhlmann hit an RBI single to left field in the second inning, and Kelley roped a three-run home run to left field to push the score to 9-2.
North Platte used a four-run sixth inning to push its lead out to 10. Ruffin started off with a 2-RBI triple, Kuhlmann later lined an RBI single to left field and Cody Wright singled to third base to score in the final run.
The seniors return to Bill Wood Field to take on Kearney on Tuesday. The juniors kick off the doubleheader at 5 p.m., and the seniors take the field at 7:30 p.m.