North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors sweep Norfolk

The FNBO Nationals seniors scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to knock off Norfolk 15-11 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The juniors lost both games of their doubleheader to Norfolk at home 5-4 and 7-4.

Tyler Tobey collected three hits and three RBIs, Derrick Kuhlmann had two hits and two RBIs, and Jaylan Ruffin scored four runs in the win.

Tate Janas went four innings, giving up four runs, one of which was earned, off five hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Ruffin pitched in relief, giving up six runs on four hits and three walks, and Kuhlmann allowed just one run on two hits.

North Platte fell behind in the first two innings 4-2 before tying the game in the bottom of the third with a two-run inning. The Nationals scored five in the fourth largely off four consecutive singles.

Norfolk mounted a comeback with three runs in the fifth before taking an 11-9 lead in the sixth by scoring four runs.