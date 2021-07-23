North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors to face Omaha Skutt at state

North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors coach Ricky Holm knew his team could beat anybody in the District A7 Tournament last weekend.
If the pitchers threw strikes and the bats came alive early on, North Platte would be a tough team to beat. If the bats were quiet, then the Nationals were going to struggle.
“Sometimes we show up and we can beat the best team we played, and sometimes we show up and play down to the level of our competition,” said Holm last week after the Nationals defeated Valentine in a doubleheader. “I’ve been liking our approaches and our swings as of late last week or so, but we’re one of those teams that control our own destiny.”
Holm was spot on his assessment. North Platte played out of the loser’s bracket after a loss to Hastings on the opening day and later earned a spot at the state tournament starting Saturday. The Nationals will face District A3 champions Omaha Skutt at 1 p.m in Lincoln.
North Platte entered the District A7 Tournament as the No. 3 seed, which meant a matchup with Hastings awaited. The Nationals took Hastings to the 10th inning of a 5-5 game, and lost on a walk-off single.
North Platte defeated Lexington and Scottsbluff in the next two games to stay alive before having to face Kearney with a shot at state on the line.
The Runza tied the game in the top of the sixth inning, but a Tyler Tobey sacrifice fly and a Bryce Butterfield RBI single in the bottom of the frame helped North Platte win 10-8.
In a season full of many highs, the Nationals were playing some of their best baseball at the right time.
Rarely did a pitcher struggle during the district tournament, and when one did, North Platte’s relied on its offense. The Nationals were held below five runs once, and that was in their loss to Hastings in the championship game. Both losses to Hastings were by a run.
A state tournament appearance adds on to North Platte’s 33-19 season, which is the most wins since 2015.
The tournament is double elimination. If North Platte loses to Omaha Skutt, it will play at 10 a.m. Sunday. If it wins, it will play at 4 p.m.