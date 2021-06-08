North Platte seniors hold on in 5-3 win, while juniors get run-ruled in 11-1 loss

The Hastings starter gave up just one unearned run in the first inning while walking two and striking out three on 57 pitches. He was relieved after recording the first out in the bottom of the fifth inning, and Tucker Adams closed out the game while allowing one hit.

“He had good velocity and was mixing his offspeed and he certainly was down and hit spots,” juniors coach Ryan Jones said. “That’s what effective pitchers do at this age and at this level, and our kids have to be able to hit that or it’s going to be a long year.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ty Robinson got the start for the Nationals, tossing four innings and letting up eight runs — six earned — on seven hits and three walks. Easton Geisler pitched the fifth inning and gave up three runs on two hits.

Robinson struggled in the first inning. Hastings had a stretch where five consecutive batters reached base on a single or a walk, and it took a 5-0 lead as a result.

The Nationals scored their only run of the day without getting a hit when back-to-back walks put two runners on, a fielder’s choice advanced Easton Jones to third, and an error brought him home.

Both pitchers eased into the game after that, getting through the next two innings unscathed.