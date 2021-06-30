Ogallala juniors defeat Hershland 8-0

Ogallala’s Max Mueller collected three hits and drove in three runs, and starting pitcher Cole Stokey pitched a five-inning, five-hit shutout as the Ogallala juniors defeated Hershland in an 8-0 mercy rule Wednesday.
“I think we came out ready to play,” coach Shawn Rubek said. “We came out today and made sure we didn’t let this one slip through our fingers.”
Ogallala led off with back-to-back hits in the top of the first — a single and a triple — to immediately place a run on the board. Mueller, who hit the triple, scored on the next at-bat on a wild pitch.
A few batters later, Owen Snow singled to bring in Stokey and give Ogallala a 3-0 lead.
“It gives our offense and defense a little extra confidence,” Rubek said. “Putting those three up in the first inning, and they were on some good hits, really got the momentum going for us.”
Stokey recorded nine strikeouts, while only walking one batter. He struck out the side in the bottom of the first and let out a celebratory yell as he went back to the dugout.
“I thought Cole did an awesome job,” Rubek said. “He came out and he really shut them down. He had his fastball working. Out of 69 pitches, 47 strikes, 22 balls. Couldn’t ask for a much better night than that.”
Both teams had their moments to put a few more runs on the board in the second with bases loaded, but neither got a run across the plate. Hershland loaded the bases with no outs after getting two hits and reaching on an error, but Ogallala forced a double play, then got a pop up to get out of the jam.
“That was huge for us. That was something we practiced several times throughout the year,” Rubek said. “That kept the momentum swing in our favor. Being able to see what they had and put a stop to that quick, we came out reenergized, reinvigorated and ready to put our bat on the ball.”
Ogallala picked up another run in the fourth inning on an error, then loaded the bases again to lead off the fifth inning. Mueller doubled and scored two runs, C Hanson hit into a fielder’s choice to add another run and a walk made the score 8-0.
Kearney 7, North Platte juniors 2
Kearney scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning to set the tone in its 7-2 over the North Platte FNBO Nationals juniors Wednesday in Kearney.
Josh Dorwart went three innings and gave up six runs — three earned — on four hits and two walks. He was relieved by Parker Ginn, who went 2¤ innings and allowed a run on no hits, and Cauy Kohl pitched the final two outs.
Jack Polk, Caden Joneson, Cooper Hill and Ty Robinson each recorded a hit.
Kearney stacked on five runs in the first inning, then added another one in the bottom of the second.
North Platte didn’t score until the fourth inning, when Robinson’s sacrifice fly to right brought Polk in, and Joneson stole home.
Kearney scored one more run in the sixth inning on a balk.
North Platte seniors 6, Kearney 5
The FNBO Nationals seniors scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning and held off a late Kearney rally to defeat the Runza 6-5 on Wednesday in Kearney.
Will Coe pitched a complete game, giving up five runs on eight hits while striking out five.
Jaylan Ruffin led the Nationals with three hits and an RBI, and Tyler Tobey collected two hits and an RBI.
North Platte took a 3-0 lead after two innings. Ruffin scored in the first on a Tobey single. Back-to-back singles in the second brought in two runs.
Kearney tied the game at 3-3 in the third inning off a double and a single, but North Platte regained the lead in the top of the fourth when Derrick Kuhlmann scored on an error.
Kearney tied the game again on an RBI single to center field, but the Nationals sealed the lead for good in the seventh inning on back-to-back singles from Bryce Butterfield and Carter Kelley.