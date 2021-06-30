Ogallala juniors defeats Hershland 8-0

Both teams had their moments to put a few more runs on the board in the second with bases loaded, but neither got a run across the plate. Hershland loaded the bases with no outs after getting two hits and reaching on an error, but Ogallala forced a double play, then got a pop up to get out of the jam.

“That was huge for us. That was something we practiced several times throughout the year,” Rubek said. “That kept the momentum swing in our favor. Being able to see what they had and put a stop to that quick, we came out reenergized, reinvigorated and ready to put our bat on the ball.”

Ogallala picked up another run in the fourth inning on an error, then loaded the bases again to lead off the fifth inning. Mueller doubled and scored two runs, C Hanson hit into a fielder’s choice to add another run and a walk made the score 8-0.

Kearney 7, North Platte juniors 2

Kearney scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning to set the tone in its 7-2 over the North Platte FNBO Nationals juniors Wednesday in Kearney.

Josh Dorwart went three innings and gave up six runs — three earned — on four hits and two walks. He was relieved by Parker Ginn, who went 2¤ innings and allowed a run on no hits, and Cauy Kohl pitched the final two outs.