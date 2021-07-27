Run cut short: North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors fall to Omaha Skutt at state tournament

The North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors’ season came to an end in a 19-8 loss to Omaha Skutt on Tuesday at the state tournament in Lincoln.

North Platte was one win away from reaching the championship game, where it would have needed to win twice. The Nationals end their season with a 35-21 record.

North Platte’s six errors and nine walks proved costly for the Nationals, and it complemented the 12 hits Omaha Skutt had.

Three of those errors happened in the first two innings, and one of them helped set the stage for a grand slam in the second inning.

Jaylan Ruffin got the start on the mound and went two innings, giving up eight runs — two earned — on four hits with two walks. Tate Janas relieved him in the third inning and allowed three runs — two earned — on three hits and a walk.

Carsen Johnson tossed two innings after that and gave up eight runs — six earned — on four hits while walking six. Cody Wright pitched the final inning or one-hit ball.

Ruffin went 3-for-3 at the plate, scored three runs and walked once. Cole Wright and Jeremiah Seamann each went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.