Run cut short: North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors fall to Omaha Skutt at state tournament

The North Platte FNBO Nationals seniors’ season came to an end in a 19-8 loss to Omaha Skutt on Tuesday at the state tournament in Lincoln.
North Platte was one win away from reaching the championship game, where it would have needed to win twice. The Nationals end their season with a 35-21 record.
North Platte’s six errors and nine walks proved costly for the Nationals, and it complemented the 12 hits Omaha Skutt had.
Three of those errors happened in the first two innings, and one of them helped set the stage for a grand slam in the second inning.
Jaylan Ruffin got the start on the mound and went two innings, giving up eight runs — two earned — on four hits with two walks. Tate Janas relieved him in the third inning and allowed three runs — two earned — on three hits and a walk.
Carsen Johnson tossed two innings after that and gave up eight runs — six earned — on four hits while walking six. Cody Wright pitched the final inning or one-hit ball.
Ruffin went 3-for-3 at the plate, scored three runs and walked once. Cole Wright and Jeremiah Seamann each went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Omaha Skutt took an early 1-0 lead off an error at third base. North Platte tied the game when Seamann’s sacrifice fly to left field scored Ruffin.
Omaha Skutt used a seven-run second inning to maintain control the rest of the game. A double, a single and an error put three runs on the board, then a grand slam put Omaha Skutt ahead 8-1.
Omaha Skutt added three more runs in the third inning off a two-run error and an RBI single to go ahead 11-1, but North Platte responded with two in the bottom of the frame fueled by a Seamann RBI single to center.
North Platte started a comeback in the bottom of the fourth when Cole Wright lined a 2-RBI single to left field and later scored on an error, then Johnson scored on a sacrifice fly to pull North Platte to within five.
That was the closest the Nationals came to catching up. Another error put a run on the board, then a base-clearing triple pushed Omaha Skutt out to a 15-7 lead.
Bryce Butterfield homered in the bottom of the fifth to avoid a mercy rule, but Omaha Skutt added four more runs in the top of sixth to end the game 19-8.