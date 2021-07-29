 Skip to main content
Dribble-Drive set to host skills workshop in North Platte
Dribble-Drive set to host skills workshop in North Platte

Local Sports

The Dribble-Drive Basketball Academy is hosting its shooting/offensive skills workshop on Wednesday at the North Platte Recreation Center. The Workshop is powered by New Balance and SIQ Basketball.

The workshop will have three sessions that are open to both boys and girls. The first session is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is for third to fifth graders. The second is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and is for sixth to eighth graders. The third is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is for ninth to 12th graders.

The cost is $60 per player and includes a New Balance sack pack. Each session is limited to 40 players.

Dribble-Drive Director coach Kevin Washington is a former overseas professional player and has coached on all levels. Washington currently trains players throughout the country and specializes in concepts/theories, IQ and skill development on the offensive end, according to a press release.

The workshop will work on skills including spot shooting, shooting off the catch, shooting off the dribble, 1-on-1 play, 3-on-3 structure, pick-in-roll, transition, spacing, screen work, post play, offensive moves and drills to take home.

Those interested can pay by cash, check or online via CashApp ($3pointshooter), Venmo (Kevin-Washington-44) or Paypal (kwbasketballacademy@gmail.com). For more information, contact Washington at 405-492-5957 or at kwbball2@yahoo.com.

Four Downs: The Huskers' vaccination rate, and three more quick takeaways

