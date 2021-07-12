Mike Trader’s Mid-America Basketball Camp starts in July

Mike Trader’s Annual Mid-America Basketball Camp will conduct three individual sessions in July, according to a press release.

An overnight and commuter camps for boys and girls will be held on July 18 to 21 at Central Community College (Platte Campus) in Columbus and an overnight and commuter camp for boys will be held at Hastings College on July 22 to 25. A day camp will be held for both boys and girls at Grand Island Central Catholic on July 26 to 29.

The individual camp is open to those 8 years old through 11th grade.

Over 150 boys and girls who played in the 2021 State Basketball Tournament have attended Mike Trader’s Basketball Camp.

The camp has had nearly 33,000 campers attend in a 34 year stretch.

This camp teaches fundamental skills and has coaches from throughout the nation teaching the campers. It combines the teaching of these skills with team play and contests throughout the camp.

The camps will be held at Central Community College in Columbus, Hastings College and Grand Island Central Catholic. As mentioned, the camp staff will include both top college and prep coaches, all experienced in basketball summer camp work.

For more information and application forms call Mike Trader at 402-960-8011 or email him at mtrader@hastings.edu.