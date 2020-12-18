Bayard wins Sutherland Quad

Sutherland’s Samuel Foster didn’t waste any time taking down Brady’s Aidan Mullen and picking up the win by fall.

In his final match of the day, Foster, the third-place finisher in the 126-pound weight class at the 2020 state tournament, defeated his opponent in under a minute to earn his third win.

In previous rounds, Foster, who now competes at 145, defeated Morrill’s Kyser Lewis (1:40) and Bayard’s Beau Lake (4:33) to go undefeated at the Sutherland Quad on Friday in Sutherland.

“I think we did well for what we have,” Sutherland coach Ryan Mraz said. “We’ve only got a few numbers, but the kids we have are pretty quality in my opinion.”

Bayard came in first after defeating Brady 42-36, Sutherland 36-35 and Morrill 48-27. Brady finished second after defeating Morrill 42-24 and Sutherland 33-24. Sutherland defeated Morrill 27-12 to come in third and Morrill finished fourth.

“We did a good job today,” Brady coach Bobby Cahill said. “We lost one of our wrestlers earlier this week and we were able to overcome that a little bit. We won two-out-of-three duals tonight, so I was impressed with them.”