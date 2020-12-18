Bayard wins Sutherland Quad

Sutherland’s Samuel Foster didn’t waste any time taking down Brady’s Aidan Mullen and picking up the win by fall.
In his final match of the day, Foster, the third-place finisher in the 126-pound weight class at the 2020 state tournament, defeated his opponent in under a minute to earn his third win.
In previous rounds, Foster, who now competes at 145, defeated Morrill’s Kyser Lewis (1:40) and Bayard’s Beau Lake (4:33) to go undefeated at the Sutherland Quad on Friday in Sutherland.
“I think we did well for what we have,” Sutherland coach Ryan Mraz said. “We’ve only got a few numbers, but the kids we have are pretty quality in my opinion.”
Bayard came in first after defeating Brady 42-36, Sutherland 36-35 and Morrill 48-27. Brady finished second after defeating Morrill 42-24 and Sutherland 33-24. Sutherland defeated Morrill 27-12 to come in third and Morrill finished fourth.
“We did a good job today,” Brady coach Bobby Cahill said. “We lost one of our wrestlers earlier this week and we were able to overcome that a little bit. We won two-out-of-three duals tonight, so I was impressed with them.”
Brady won three head-to-head matchups over Bayard in the first round. Isaac Shaner (113) defeated Laisha Garza in 44 second, Triston Stearns (195) pinned Theron Miller in 5:17 and Kaden Dady (285) picked up a win over Michael Rotherham in 1:09.
Sutherland picked up five wins over Morrill in the first round. Cauy Morgan (126) pinned Gabe Kohel, Jon Peterka (138) defeated Daniel Kohel, Foster (145) pinned Lewis, Hunter Cook (152) defeated Matthew Kohel and Gavin White defeated Bryce Seier by 13-6 decision.
Sutherland bested Bayard 3-1 in head-to-head matchups in the second round, which had tied the score at 36-36. Morgan pinned Brock Burry, Foster defeated Lake and Aydan Kaps (195) defeated Theron Miller.
An unsportsmanlike conduct resulted in a one-point deduction from Sutherland’s score, which awarded Bayard the win.
In Brady’s match against Morrill, Jeremy Larson (138) pinned Daniel Kohel in 1:07, Mullen defeated Lewis and Stearns defeated Michael Morgan in 2:18.
In the third round, Brady got wins from Larson and Stearns, who defeated Peterka and Kaps, respectively. Sutherland’s Foster and Cook defeated Brady’s Mullen and Levi Jurjens (182), respectively.
“I have some kids who were cutting a little bit of weight,” Cahill said. “And they’re pretty tired today. We have another meet tomorrow in Cambridge, and we just need to get refueled, get a good night sleep, get up there and do some more work tomorrow.”
