Brauer earns 100th win as North Platte finishes 1st in home dual tournament

It didn’t take long for Gavyn Brauer to gain control over Gering’s Andrew Mount and pin his shoulders to the mat. It only took a minute and 40 seconds for Brauer to pick up six points.
As the referee raised his hand to signal a win for the North Platte wrestler, Brauer smiled. A bunch of parents in the stands held signs with the number 100 on it as a voice echoed throughout the gymnasium:
Brauer, a state champion, had just won his 100th career match.
“Recognition is always a good thing,” Brauer said with a chuckle. “It always feels good.”
Brauer admitted he doesn’t think about the moves he makes during a match. When asked about what he did to maintain control against Mount and Grand Island’s Casey Reis later on, he said he relied on his instincts and couldn’t remember what he did.
All he knows is he ended up on top against Reis, picking up a much-needed six points in a 58-second pinfall victory as North Platte defeated Grand Island 36-32, winning its home tournament.
“My favorite part of the day was getting the win over Grand Island,” Brauer said. “That was definitely my favorite part.”
The North Platte senior had to wait until the Bulldogs’ third dual of the day to get a match, but it didn’t stop him from being front and center cheering on his team in the first two. North Platte picked up a 48-28 win over McCook in the first round, and then dominated Alliance 66-15 in the second. Brauer’s pinfall in the third-round Gering dual helped the team win 43-30.
“He’s one of the first ones in practice, one of the last ones to leave,” coach Dale Hall said. “Those are things leaders do, and that’s why I think some of the wrestlers end up respecting him more for what he does throughout the entire practice.”
His win over Reis to kick off the Grand Island dual showed that level of respect, pumping up his teammates early. Vincent Genatone (195) followed by pinning De Andre Brock in 45 seconds to put North Platte ahead 12-0.
Grand Island’s Daylon Keolavone (220) picked up a majority decision over Peyton Dimmitt, and Michael Isele (285) pinned North Platte’s Jacob Kohler to make it a 12-10 match.
Both teams traded pins at the 106 and 113 levels, and Grand Island took a 26-18 lead after Ein Obermiller (120) defeated Ethan Jackson by fall and Blake Cushing beat Brock Little by technical fall.
North Platte’s Jaylan Ruffin (132) earned a pin over Dane Arrants in 2:25, and the Bulldogs regained the lead 30-26 on two decisions. Ryan Fox (138) defeated Alex Dzingle and Skyler Geier-Dodson (145) pulled out a sudden victory over Kael Kingery.
Grand Island’s Brody Arrants (152) made things interesting with a 3-1 decision win over Raymen Riley to make it a one-point match. In the 160-weight class, Grand Island’s Tyler Salpas went down with what appeared to be a wrist injury, awarding the Bulldogs six points and clinching the win. Kolby Lukasiewicz (170) defeated North Platte’s Luke Rathjen by decision to set the score at 36-32.
“I think it puts us on the map,” Hall said. “Everybody is able to see that we’re good enough to be able to battle with the big boys. Hopefully these guys continue to work hard and keep plugging away one day at a time and good things will happen for us down the road.”
Team results
1, North Platte. 2, Grand Island. 3, Hastings. 4, Gering. 5, Scottsbluff. 6, McCook. 7, Gothenburg. 8, Alliance.
Dual matches
1st Place Match
North Platte defeated Grand Island 36-32.
3rd Place Match
Hastings defeated Gering 45-33.
5th Place Match
Scottsbluff defeated McCook 36-25.
7th Place Match
Gothenburg defeated Alliance 54-30.