Brauer earns 100th win as North Platte finishes 1st in home dual tournament

It didn’t take long for Gavyn Brauer to gain control over Gering’s Andrew Mount and pin his shoulders to the mat. It only took a minute and 40 seconds for Brauer to pick up six points.

As the referee raised his hand to signal a win for the North Platte wrestler, Brauer smiled. A bunch of parents in the stands held signs with the number 100 on it as a voice echoed throughout the gymnasium:

Brauer, a state champion, had just won his 100th career match.

“Recognition is always a good thing,” Brauer said with a chuckle. “It always feels good.”

Brauer admitted he doesn’t think about the moves he makes during a match. When asked about what he did to maintain control against Mount and Grand Island’s Casey Reis later on, he said he relied on his instincts and couldn’t remember what he did.

All he knows is he ended up on top against Reis, picking up a much-needed six points in a 58-second pinfall victory as North Platte defeated Grand Island 36-32, winning its home tournament.

“My favorite part of the day was getting the win over Grand Island,” Brauer said. “That was definitely my favorite part.”