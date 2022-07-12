Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructors Barradas, Lee visit 6910N1 MMA and Fitness

Students at 6910N1 MMA and Fitness had two special instructors in their Brazilian jiu-jitsu class Monday and Tuesday.

Instructors Mike Lee and Maykon Barradas were in North Platte visiting Ryan MacDonald’s gym, giving a training seminar on Monday and helping teach a class for kids and adults Tuesday.

“I hope the kids today just have fun training jiu-jitsu and they have a new experience experiencing their black belt professors, their coaches’ coaches,” Lee said. “One of the special things about martial arts is lineage. We’re working behind the scenes constantly in connection to Ryan, and now we come out here and they get to meet the professors and their parents get to see them be celebrated.”

MacDonald trained under Lee, and Lee trained under Barradas after Barradas moved to the United States from Brazil. Lee said he traveled 14 hours to be in North Platte, while Barradas flew in.

“To see that affiliation expand to other states … to me is very special,” Barradas said. “To see the name of my family go to other places in the U.S. … it’s nice to see.”

Both Lee and Barradas presided over belt promotion ceremonies, and Barradas had the privilege of tying the belts on the kids moving to gray/white or gray. They both gave speeches to the parents and kids talking about the significance of the work they put into their training.

Both Lee and Barradas also got to partner with current students in drills, giving them pointers and encouraging them throughout the process. Between the two of them, they paired with most of the class throughout the warm-up drills.

“I hope they come out today feeling proud of themselves for the work that they’ve put in and feeling encouraged by an experience with their professors,” Lee said.