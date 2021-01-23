Bridgeport stifles Hershey upset bid with big third quarter in SPVA title game

Tahlia Steinbeck scored 17 and Shayda Vaughn added nine for Hershey, but Bridgeport dominated the second half for a 71-44 win over the Panthers in the SPVA Tournament championship.

The Panthers jumped out to a 15-2 lead Saturday in the first quarter thanks to Steinbeck and Abby Hassett’s six points each, at North Platte Community College. The Bulldogs ended the frame with a five-point run off a Grace Dean jumper and a Sydney Nein 3.

Bridgeport’s main scorers Olivia Loomis-Goltl and Ruthie Loomis-Goltl were quiet in the first quarter, but that changed in the second. Both led off the second with baskets to bring the Bulldogs within four.

Steinbeck hit a 3 to send Hershey up 18-11, and Vaughn hit a 3 a few possessions later to make it a 21-12 game.

Vaughn hit another 3 later in the quarter to put Hershey up by 10. The Bulldogs then went on a 8-0 run fueled by two 3s to make it a 24-22 game.

Olivia Loomis-Goltl’s 3-pointer gave Bridgeport the lead for the first time near the end of the second quarter and the Bulldogs took a 29-28 lead to the half.