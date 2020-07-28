Broken Bow advances to face Ogallala in Mid-Nebraska League

The sun had to have been a factor in the top of the fifth inning of Tuesday’s game between Broken Bow and Gothenburg.
The angle of the sun to the field meant that any fly ball hit toward left field was going to cross the sun like the moon on a solar eclipse. Broken Bow made full use of this as it proceeded to smack two high fly balls toward Gothenburg left fielder Weston Geiken.
On the second one, Geiken just stuck his hands up in frustration, desperately looking for the ball in the air as it came crashing down far to his right. That prompted coach Jory Flesch to switch Geiken and the right fielder, but Broken Bow had already taken the 2-1 lead when Blake Denson scored on the missed fly ball.
Broken Bow held that lead for the rest of the game, defeating Gothenburg 5-3 in the West division semi finals of the Mid-Nebraska League American Legion Seniors Tournament.
“We did have a little sun issue, but that’s going to happen,” Flesch said. “We had a younger guy playing out there. Usually the older kids play later in the evening, so that sun’s not quite as big of an issue for them. It is what it is. It could have happened to any kid out there.”
Both teams saw similar outputs from its starting pitchers. Clay Brandon went 61/3 innings for Broken Bow, allowing three runs on five hits. Jordan Rossell also allowed three runs on five hits for Gothenburg. He was relieved by Carlos Magdaleno, who let up the final two runs.
Max Denson led Broken Bow with two hits, while Sawyer Bumgarner had a hit and two RBIs. Gothenburg had five different players get a hit, and Rossell and Geiken led the team with an RBI each.
Broken Bow scored first when Blake Denson tagged up on Bumgarner’s fly out to left field in the third inning. Gothenburg quickly tied the game in the bottom of the third after Rossell’s double scored Magdaleno from first.
“I knew Broken Bow usually hits the ball well,” Flesch said. “They kind of tried to play a little small ball early on in the game, just trying to get some runners moved up.”
Things remained quiet until the fifth inning when Broken Bow took the lead after two fly balls were lost in the sun in left field. It added another run in the sixth inning when Cyrus Wells scored on a wild pitch.
Broken Bow added some insurance runs in the top of the seventh when Max Denson singled to left field to bring in Brody Ridder. An error at home plate made it a 5-1 game going into the bottom of the inning.
Gothenburg put two runs back on the board off a fielder’s choice and a passed ball, but couldn’t get a big enough rally going and fell short at 5-3.
“These kids have fought all year,” Flesch said. “I mean, they’ve played hard. Obviously, we only have five real seniors, so we were playing with some younger guys most of the season. Everybody battled hard.”
Broken Bow will face Ogallala, a 5-2 winner over Chase County on Tuesday.
