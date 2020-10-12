Broken Bow, Becker take early lead at State

The Broken Bow girls golf teams topped the leaderboards after the first day of the Class C State Tournament at the Elks Country Club in Columbus on Monday.
The Indians finished with a score of 369, 17 strokes ahead of second place Lincoln Christian.
Madison Jackson leads the team in a tie for seventh with an 84, and Emery Custer joins her in the top 15 with a 90, good for a tie for 12th.
Camryn Johnson came in 22nd with a 94, Graycee Oeltjen finished in a tie for 36th with 101 and Avery Campbell placed in a tie for 53rd with a 107.
Golfers representing other area schools also got to compete as individuals at State
Lynzi Becker of Cozad is in a tie for first with Abbigail Brodersen of Boone Central at 77. They will tee off in the last group on Tuesday.
Danielle Nolde of Ogallala is in a tie for 17th with a 92, and Jessica Folchert of Ogallala placed in a tie for 27th with a 97. Annica Harm of Gothenburg is in a tie for 12th with a 90.
Team Results:
1, Broken Bow, 369; 2, Lincoln Christian, 386; 3, Heartland, 390; 4, West Point-Beemer, 396; 5, Lincoln Lutheran, 398; 6, Boone Central, 399; 7, Valentine, 400; T8, Columbus Scotus, 403; T8, Minden, 403; 10, Kimball, 406; T11, Battle Creek, 415; T11, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 415; 13, Grand Island Central Catholic, 423; 14, Mitchell, 430; 15, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 435
Individual Results:
(Top 15)
T1, Abbigail Brodersen, Boone Central, 77; T1, Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 77; T3, Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 82; T3, Elizabeth Mestl, Heartland, 82; T3, Kendall Colby, Minden, 82; T3, Payton Wise, Kimball, 82; T7, Angela Messere, Grand Island Central Catholic, 84; T7, Madison Jackson, Broken Bow, 84; T9, Grace Fahleson, Lincoln Lutheran, 85, T9, Brook Diekemper, West Point-Beemer, 85; 11, Cecilia Arndt, Columbus Scotus, 86; T12, Annica Harm, Gothenburg, 90; T12, Rachael Volin, Lincoln Lutheran, 90; T12, Shaylee Staack, Syracuse, 90; T12, Emery Custer, Broken Bow, 90
