Broken Bow, Becker take early lead at State
Cozad’s Lynzi Becker prepares to tee off at the Elks Country Club in Columbus on Monday during the first round of the Class C Girls State Golf Meet.

 Ken Kush / The York News-Times

The Broken Bow girls golf teams topped the leaderboards after the first day of the Class C State Tournament at the Elks Country Club in Columbus on Monday.

The Indians finished with a score of 369, 17 strokes ahead of second place Lincoln Christian.

Madison Jackson leads the team in a tie for seventh with an 84, and Emery Custer joins her in the top 15 with a 90, good for a tie for 12th.

Camryn Johnson came in 22nd with a 94, Graycee Oeltjen finished in a tie for 36th with 101 and Avery Campbell placed in a tie for 53rd with a 107.

Golfers representing other area schools also got to compete as individuals at State

Lynzi Becker of Cozad is in a tie for first with Abbigail Brodersen of Boone Central at 77. They will tee off in the last group on Tuesday.

Danielle Nolde of Ogallala is in a tie for 17th with a 92, and Jessica Folchert of Ogallala placed in a tie for 27th with a 97. Annica Harm of Gothenburg is in a tie for 12th with a 90.

Team Results:

1, Broken Bow, 369; 2, Lincoln Christian, 386; 3, Heartland, 390; 4, West Point-Beemer, 396; 5, Lincoln Lutheran, 398; 6, Boone Central, 399; 7, Valentine, 400; T8, Columbus Scotus, 403; T8, Minden, 403; 10, Kimball, 406; T11, Battle Creek, 415; T11, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 415; 13, Grand Island Central Catholic, 423; 14, Mitchell, 430; 15, Omaha Brownell Talbot, 435

Individual Results:

(Top 15)

T1, Abbigail Brodersen, Boone Central, 77; T1, Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 77; T3, Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 82; T3, Elizabeth Mestl, Heartland, 82; T3, Kendall Colby, Minden, 82; T3, Payton Wise, Kimball, 82; T7, Angela Messere, Grand Island Central Catholic, 84; T7, Madison Jackson, Broken Bow, 84; T9, Grace Fahleson, Lincoln Lutheran, 85, T9, Brook Diekemper, West Point-Beemer, 85; 11, Cecilia Arndt, Columbus Scotus, 86; T12, Annica Harm, Gothenburg, 90; T12, Rachael Volin, Lincoln Lutheran, 90; T12, Shaylee Staack, Syracuse, 90; T12, Emery Custer, Broken Bow, 90

