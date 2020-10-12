Broken Bow, Becker take early lead at State

The Broken Bow girls golf teams topped the leaderboards after the first day of the Class C State Tournament at the Elks Country Club in Columbus on Monday.

The Indians finished with a score of 369, 17 strokes ahead of second place Lincoln Christian.

Madison Jackson leads the team in a tie for seventh with an 84, and Emery Custer joins her in the top 15 with a 90, good for a tie for 12th.

Camryn Johnson came in 22nd with a 94, Graycee Oeltjen finished in a tie for 36th with 101 and Avery Campbell placed in a tie for 53rd with a 107.

Golfers representing other area schools also got to compete as individuals at State

Lynzi Becker of Cozad is in a tie for first with Abbigail Brodersen of Boone Central at 77. They will tee off in the last group on Tuesday.

Danielle Nolde of Ogallala is in a tie for 17th with a 92, and Jessica Folchert of Ogallala placed in a tie for 27th with a 97. Annica Harm of Gothenburg is in a tie for 12th with a 90.

Team Results: