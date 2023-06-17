Tie-down roper Jake Ross felt he could have done better on the final night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo, but Saturday’s performance at the Wild West Arena also marked Ross’ second time performing at the Buffalo Bill.

His steer got a little too far away from him, and by the time Ross got his rope around the steer, the seconds were already ticking away. And when he tied the steers legs together, it was too late.

He didn’t post a winning time, but this is the only rodeo Ross will go to this year just because of how close North Platte is to his home.

“It’s a good rodeo, a great rodeo,” Ross said. “I like coming here. It’s one of my favorites.”

Ross, from Broken Bow, likes to come to North Platte for the Buffalo Bill because of how close it is to his ranch.

“It’s because it’s more local,” Ross said. “It’s just an hour from the house.”

Ross is a lineman with the Nebraska REA, but outside of his 9-5 job, he trains horses in his free time.

You won’t see Ross traveling from rodeo to rodeo, but the Buffalo Bill offers him a chance to compete again, just like he did growing up.

He competed in junior rodeo and high school rodeo while growing up near Valentine.

“It helped a lot with work ethic and growing up rural,” Ross said.

Ross first competed at the Buffalo Bill in 2015, and what brought him back this year was he thought his horse was ready to give it a go.

He said it also helps living in Broken Bow when it comes to training for rodeo, whether it’s raising horses or just practicing his event. He currently lives there with his wife and two children.

“It’s a great place to rodeo out of,” Ross said. “Right smack dab in the middle of the state.”

Results

Bareback riding — 2023 champion: Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minnesota.

Steer wrestling — 2023 champion: Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, Lousiana.

Tie-down roping — 2023 champion: Shad Mayfield, Clovis, New Mexico.

Saddle bronc riding — 2023 champion: Jacob Benham, Dodge City, Kansas, 87 points on 615 Rage.

Breakaway Roping — 2023 champion: Jessica McMaster, Madison, Kansas, 2.7 seconds.

Team roping — 2023 champions: Clay Holz, Pueblo, Colorado, and Matt Zancanella, Aurora, South Dakota, 5.1 seconds.

Barrel racing — 2023 champion: Summer Kosel, Glenham, South Dakota 17.47 seconds.