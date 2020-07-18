The Broken Bow Legion juniors team used back-to-back singles in the fifth inning to pick up two important runs in a 7-5 victory over Ogallala in the Mid Nebraska League American Legion Juniors Tournament on Saturday.
Carter Johnson and Caden Holm both got critical hits with two outs in the inning to take the lead. Johnson finished the game going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Holm went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs as well.
The only other player for Broken Bow to get multiple hits was Keifer Anderson, who went 3-for-4.
Ogallala had six hits in the game, each by a different player. Caden Rezac led the team with two RBIs, and Max Mueller had a hit and scored two runs.
Holm started for Broken Bow and let up five runs on four hits and five walks. He was pulled in the fourth inning for Austin Harvey, who only allowed one hit while striking out two. Max Denson pitched the final two innings, also giving up just one hit.
Ogallala stuck with Kaden Vogel for the entire game. He allowed seven runs off 13 hits, striking out five batters and walking two.
Broken Bow struck in the second inning with four consecutive two-out hits to take a 4-0 lead. Denson doubled, while Johnson, Holm and Sawyer Bumgarner singled.
Ogallala got two runs back in the third inning when Mueller scored on a wild pitch and Casey Hanson had an RBI single.
It took the lead in the fourth inning. Ian Shaw doubled to score Kaode Adams-Brewer, and Rezac singled to score Mueller and Shaw and go ahead 5-4.
Holm scored the tying run for Broken Bow in the fifth inning when he tagged up on a fly out to left field.
