KEARNEY — Broken Bow routed Battle Creek 56-15 to win the Class C dual wrestling title Saturday in Kearney.

Chauncey Watson (113 pounds), Cash Watson (120), Colton Kelley (132), Tallen Harrold (138), Dakota Baum (152), Zackary Gaffney (160) and Cal Wells (220) all earned pins in the championship round as the Indians rolled.

Broken Bow defeated Fillmore Central 51-25 in the semifinal round and Logan View 61-9 in the first round.

In Class D, Aydon Kaps at 170 pounds earned a key pin at 160 pounds as Sutherland hung on to beat Shelby-Rising City 36-34 for third place. Scott Anderson (113), Luke Harper (120), Oliver Nutter (126) and Kason Bruns (145) also pinned their opponents in the third-place match.

The Sailors topped Burwell 45-30 in the opening round but fell to eventual champions Aquinas Catholic 54-15 in the semfinal. Anselmo-Merna finished in seventh place.

North Platte finished in sixth place in Class A. The Bulldogs defeated Millard North in the consolation semifinal, but fell to Elkhorn South in the fifth place maetch. Papillion-La Vista beat North Platte in the opening round.

Jace Kennel was the lone undefeated Bulldog Saturday. Kennel pinned Gavin Watterson of Papillion-La Vista in 4 minutes in round 1, earned a 12-4 major decision over Chase Moore of Millard North in the consolation semifinal and a 10-5 win over Michael Lovejoy of Elkhorn South in the fifth place match.

In Class C, Cozad finished in fourth place with a 38-36 loss to Bennington in the third place match. The Haymakers defeated Schuyler 57-18 in the opening round but fell to Omaha Skutt 50-24 in the semifinal.

Full results for both the girls wrestling district tournaments and the state dual tournament are on page B2.