Bryce Byrn will be named the next boys basketball coach for the Maxwell Wildcats beginning in the 2023-2024 school year, the school announced on Wednesday.

Byrn will be entering his second year as teacher and coach for Maxwell Public Schools. He previously served as an assistant football coach as well as the head coach for the Maxwell/St. Pats baseball team.

Prior to his time at Maxwell, Byrn played both basketball and baseball at Hastings College. He comes from an athletic background. A combination of experience and character eliminated the need for a search, the school said in a press release.

“This was an easy decision for us to make," superintendent Danny McMurtry said in the release. “In a very short time, Bryce has proven himself to be a champion for kids. We are very excited for him to assume the reins as our head coach and continue the upward trajectory of our program.”

“Coaching basketball has always been a dream of mine, so getting this opportunity is very exciting for me and my wife," Byrn said in the release. "I am really excited to get to work with the boys. We are going to focus a lot on the fundamentals and continue to build the program. I am a firm believer that as a coach you have to coach to your talent instead of making the talent fit your program, so we are excited to see where this year takes us."