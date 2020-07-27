Buffalo Bill Brawl welcomes amateur boxers to North Platte this weekend

The first Buffalo Bill Brawl Amateur Boxing Tournament will be hosted in North Platte this weekend at the D&N Event Center, according to a press release from the North Platte Area Sports Commission.
Hundreds of boxers, ages 8 to 78, will appear in North Platte beginning Friday to compete for the first Buffalo Bill Brawl Title.
“With this being the first event since USA Boxing shut down all of their gyms due to COVID-19, it will put a huge spotlight on North Platte,” said Samantha Geisler, sports marketing and events specialist with the North Platte Area Sports Commission and the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau. “If we can get this event in the books and get it done safely, more boxers and gyms will look at competing in this North Platte event in years to come.”
The Buffalo Bill Brawl is a Midwest regional tournament, limiting the attendance to approximately 100 to 150 boxers from nearby states and cities that are similar in health directives as Nebraska. The event was initially intended to be a national tournament.
“The attendance is now mainly Midwest. Over 50% of our registrations are still from out of state, so it will still bring in some much-needed tourism revenue to central Nebraska,” Geisler said.
The Buffalo Bill Brawl is still the first and largest boxing tournament of its kind in Nebraska, but will look different, according to the press release, “mainly because of social distancing, mask requirements, health screenings and temperature checks, all required through USA Boxings Back to Boxing guidelines, and designed to keep athletes, officials, and spectators safe.”
Geisler and the North Platte Visitors Bureau has also been working closely with the West Central District Health Department to ensure the event takes place safely.
Spectators are welcome for the event. Tickets are $20 for General Admission or $30 for a 2-day Tournament Pass and can be purchased online on Eventbrite or at playnorthplatte.com/bbbrawl.
“We are encouraging no contact ticket purchasing through our online ticketing; however, we will sell limited tickets at the door,” Geisler saId.
Session times will be determined later in the week, but are estimated to be noon to 4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Saturday, with championship bouts from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information on this event, visit Buffalo Bill Brawl or Play North Platte on Facebook or playnorthplatte.com/bbbrawl.
