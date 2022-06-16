Buffalo Bill continues with second night of rodeo action

If you’re going to be in the lead at a rodeo, you might as well be at the top with a brother.

That’s where Ty Breuer finds himself after the second night of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo in North Platte on June 16.

The bareback rider took the lead with 82 points, three points ahead of fellow bareback rider Tanner Aus, who isn’t his biological brother, but a very good friend and a long-time traveling partner.

Breuer was aboard the Beutler and Son Rodeo Co. horse No. 255, Belle Starr. It wasn’t easy getting out of the chute on her, though. With Breuer’s hand in the bareback rigging, the horse reared in the chute, pulling his hand with her and when she rared up, pulling his hand with her and squashing it.

After a quick consultation with Rhett Beutler, of Beutler and Son rodeo, Beutler offered Breuer to make his ride farther down in the rodeo. But Breuer wanted to do it then.

“She got me pretty good,” he said. “They said they’d buck her in the saddle bronc riding, but then it really starts hurting in about ten minutes, and when your adrenaline is already going, you might as well get it done.”

It was worth the wait, as he bested the field of bareback riders so far.

North Platte is usually the jumping off place for the busy summer rodeo run, and that is true for Breuer as well. A five-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier, he’s looking to rodeo hard for the summer. His year “has been pretty slow but it’s heating up now,” he said. “I was at home getting cattle out to pasture and spring work done, and now I’m ready to rodeo.”

He’s married, with three kids, ages four, three and one, and it’s harder to leave the ranch. This year, he’s hired someone to help out with ranch work while he’s gone.

He and Aus are close friends and leading in the first and second place at the rodeo, but competing against each other is good for both of them.

“Me and Tanner are like brothers, and it’s fun rodeoing because we both push each other. Tanner’s riding awesome right now. Everywhere he’s going, he’s winning, and I’m trying to keep up. It pushes a guy and that’s what you want in the rig.”