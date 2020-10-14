Bulldog bats get hot in second round of state tournament to move on to third round

Aspen Nelson sent a solo shot flying toward the center field pop-up fence in the top of the third inning. Abby Orr followed suit in the next at-bat, sending a home run to left field to give the North Platte softball team the lead over Lincoln Southwest.
The Bulldogs held onto that lead for 7-3 victory over the Silver Hawks in the second round of the NSAA State Softball Championship on Wednesday after hitting five solo home runs in the first five innings.
Earlier, Tatum Montelongo’s gem in the circle led North Platte to a 4-1 win over Lincoln Southeast to start the tournament.
The Bulldogs face undefeated reigning Class A champion Papillion-La Vista on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. for a shot at the championship game Friday. Win or lose, that will be North Platte’s only game of the day.
North Platte 4, Lincoln Southeast 1
Orr was already running toward home on a Tahjzha Botts ground ball to third base when the ball went through the third baseman’s legs. The ball trickled slowly to left field as Ellie Hanson rounded third and bolted toward the plate.
The two runs scored on that error put the Bulldogs ahead in the sixth, and a two-RBI single from Lauren Horne helped North Platte take the opening game of the state championship 4-1.
“We kept talking about our approach at the plate getting better, not trying to hit it out of here,” Bulldogs coach Jeff Barner said. “The wind’s blowing in today pretty hard. We just had to hit the ball hard and take our chances and make them field the ball.”
In a game where North Platte couldn’t get into it’s usual offensive flow, Montelongo excelled in the circle. She held the Spartans to just one unearned run and struck out 10 batters.
“Two words: Tatum Montelongo,” Barner said when asked about his team’s performance. “I mean, she was in control in the circle. That’s the best she’s pitched all year long. She was in control the whole time.”
Montelongo allowed a runner to reach third twice, one leading to Lincoln Southeast’s only run of the game in the third inning. Abby Pinkelman doubled, then took third on a wild pitch. Botts tried to get the runner out at third, but the throw went wide and Pinkelman scored.
The second one came in the top of the sixth, and Montelongo forced a line drive to first to preserve the inning.
North Platte scored four runs in the bottom of the inning following four Lincoln East errors.
“Most of the season. It’s been our offense feeding everything else,” Barner said. “Her control in the circle, we had confidence we were going to have a chance to win it no matter what. That’s nice.”
North Platte 7, Lincoln Southwest 3
Nelson’s second solo home run impacted North Platte’s game against Lincoln Southwest in two ways.
The first was it put the Bulldogs ahead 5-2, giving them some much needed breathing room against the No. 2 seed. The second was it forced the Silver Hawks to switch to their third pitcher in an effort to stop North Platte’s offensive showing.
The Bulldogs scored seven runs on eight hits to defeat Lincoln Southwest 7-3 in the second round on Wednesday.
“The offense was there that we were accustomed to all year and Tatum was really strong in the circle again,” Barner said. “She pitched really well today, and we appreciate it.”
Other than the second inning, Montelongo held Lincoln Southwest at bay. She struck out eight batters and allowed seven hits, stopping the Silver Hawks from stringing hits together throughout the game.
The second inning saw Lincoln Southwest score two runs thanks to three hits and an error. Hanson bobbled a grounder to third, which allowed the Silver Hawks score their second run.
North Platte responded by continuing to hit home runs. Nelson and Orr hit back-to-back dingers in the top of the third, Shelby Yoshida added another in the fourth and Nelson hit another in the fifth.
“They’re just having fun,” Barner said. “They love playing together. They know it’s not one person doing everything, it takes a team effort. I think that’s kind of helping them relax and just battle.”
The Bulldogs scored two more in the sixth inning after loading the bases. An error at shortstop brought Kylee Tilford in, and a Sydney Barner sacrifice fly scored Yoshida.
Lincoln Southwest added one more run in the bottom of the seventh off a wild pitch, but it couldn’t rally back.
“We just got to be us,” Barner said. “We can’t be somebody else. We can’t push, we can’t press. We got to be the best version of North Platte we can be, and hopefully that’s enough.”
NSAA State Softball Championships
Class A
Thursday
First round
Papillion-La Vista 10, Papillion-La Vista South 0, 4 innings
Omaha Marian 3, Lincoln East 3
North Platte 4, Lincoln Southeast 1
Lincoln Southwest 12, Bellevue East 11
Second round
Papillion-La Vista 14, Omaha Marian 0, 5 innings.
North Platte 7, Lincoln Southwest 3
Friday
First round consolation
Papillion-La Vista South vs. Lincoln East, 9 a.m.
Lincoln Southeast vs. Bellevue East, 9 a.m.
Second round consolation
Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion-La Vista South/Lincoln East winner, 2 p.m.
Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln Southeast/Bellevue East winner, 2 p.m.
Third round consolation
Lincoln Southwest/Papillion-La Vista South/Lincoln East winner vs. Omaha Marian/Lincoln Southeast/Bellevue East winner, 4:30 p.m.
Third round
Papillion-La Vista vs. North Platte, 4:30 p.m.
Class B
Thursday
First round
Skutt Catholic 6, Elhorn 0
Grand Island Northwest 8, Seward 7
Norris 8, Grand Island Central Catholic 3
Hastings 8, Crete 2
Second round
Skutt Catholic 8, vs. Northwest 1
Norris 4, Hastings 3
Friday
First round consolation
Elkhorn vs. Seward, 11:30 a.m.
GICC vs. Crete, 11:30 a.m.
Second round consolation
Hastings vs. Elkhorn/Seward winner, 2 p.m.
Northwest vs. GICC/Crete winner, 2 p.m.
Third round consolation
Hastings/Elkhorn/Seward winner vs. Northwest/GICC/Crete winner, 7 p.m.
Third round
Skutt Catholic vs. Norris, 7 p.m.
Class C
Thursday
First round
Central City 6, GACC 4
Kearney Catholic 9, Auburn 5
Bishop Neumann 9, Hastings 1, 6 innings
Malcolm 16, Fairbury 4, 4 innings
Second round
Kearney Catholic 11, Central City 1, 4 innings
Bishop Neumann 11, Malcolm 3
Friday
First round consolation
GACC vs. Auburn, 9 a.m.
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Fairbury, 9 a.m.
Second round consolation
Malcolm vs. GACC/Auburn winner, 11:30 a.m.
Central City vs. Hastings St. Cecilia/Fairbury winner, 11:30 a.m.
Third round consolation
Malcolm/GACC/Auburn winner vs. Central City/Hastings St. Cecilia/Fairbury winner, 4:30 p.m.
Third round
Kearney Catholic vs. Bishop Neumann, 4:30 p.m.
