Bulldog bats get hot in second round of state tournament to move on to third round

“We kept talking about our approach at the plate getting better, not trying to hit it out of here,” Bulldogs coach Jeff Barner said. “The wind’s blowing in today pretty hard. We just had to hit the ball hard and take our chances and make them field the ball.”

In a game where North Platte couldn’t get into it’s usual offensive flow, Montelongo excelled in the circle. She held the Spartans to just one unearned run and struck out 10 batters.

“Two words: Tatum Montelongo,” Barner said when asked about his team’s performance. “I mean, she was in control in the circle. That’s the best she’s pitched all year long. She was in control the whole time.”

Montelongo allowed a runner to reach third twice, one leading to Lincoln Southeast’s only run of the game in the third inning. Abby Pinkelman doubled, then took third on a wild pitch. Botts tried to get the runner out at third, but the throw went wide and Pinkelman scored.

The second one came in the top of the sixth, and Montelongo forced a line drive to first to preserve the inning.

North Platte scored four runs in the bottom of the inning following four Lincoln East errors.