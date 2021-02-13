Bulldog boys swimming, diving win GNAC meet

The North Platte swimming/diving boys team won the GNAC meet Saturday in Hastings, beating Hastings by 15 points. All in all, the Bulldogs won five individual conference titles and two relays.
Though the Bulldogs boys’ regular top performers ran away with three individual conference titles, the supporting cast did much of the heavy lifting for team points Saturday — helping the Bulldogs to their first team conference title since 1990. The girls finished second behind Hastings.
Jonathan Brouillette routed the field for the diving title, scoring 493.85 points, topping teammate Jack Oettinger, who finished in second.
Ethan Mercer won conference titles in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 yard backstroke. The senior also teamed up with Caedmon Hoaglund, Chase Leibhart and Kris Kautz to win the 200-yard medley relay.
Though Leibhart didn’t break through for an individual title of his own, the senior finished second to Mercer in the 200-yard individual medley, third in the 50-yard freestyle behind a pair of Hastings swimmers and anchored the second-place 200-yard freestyle relay team, that also included Mercer, Kautz and Christian Short.
Kautz added a fourth place finish in the 100-yard backstroke and a fifth place finish in the 50-yard freestyle to add some points for the Bulldogs, as well.
Christian Short was third in the 100-yard freestyle and fourth in the 200-yard freestyle, while Noah Short notched a third place finish in the 500-yard freestyle and a fifth place finish in the 100-yard freestyle.
On the girls side, Molly Fitzpatrick won the 100-yard backstroke and Meleah Friedrich won the 100-yard breaststroke. The Bulldogs swept the top of that 100-yard breaststroke with Sydney Hatch, Juliana Ortiz and Lyndee Friedrich taking second, third and fourth, respectively.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Fitzpatrick, Meleah Friedrich, Dana Sorenson and Kadence Dowhower also won a conference title.
Girls team results
1, Hastings, 386.5. 2, North Platte, 275.5. 3, McCook, 235. Scottsbluff/Gering, 168.
Boys team results
1, North Platte, 341. 2, Hastings, 324. 3, McCook, 202. 4, Scottsbluff/Gering, 123.
Girls individual results
(Top 3)
200 yard medley relay — 1, NP, 1:19.05, Molly Fitzpatrick, Meleah Friedrich, Dana Sorenson, Kandence Dowhower. 2, Hastings, 2:02.71. 3, SC/GER, 2:21.39.
200 yard freestyle — 1, Abby Lauder, Hastings, 2:04.23. 2, Hayden Stephenson, Hastings, 2:09.19. 3, Alexis Tucker, McCook, 2:14.31.
200 yard IM — 1, Kaitly Mousel, Hastings, 2:34.63. 2, Izzy Renner, McCook, 2:37.55. 3, Lacy Fago, Hastings, 2:38.25.
50 yard freestyle — 1, Diana Brailita, Hastings, 25.37. 2, Leah Spencer, McCook, 25.80. 3, Dama Sorenson, NP, 26.37.
1 meter diving — 1, Shayann Parlier, McCook, 292.20. 2, Alice Vu, Hastings, 214.80. 3, Sydney Nelson, Hastings, 163.75.
100 yard butterfly — 1, Izzy Cerveny, Hastings, 1:07.77. 2, Alexis Tucker, McCook, 1:13.94. 3, Lucy Fago, Hastings, 1:14.03.
100 yard freestyle — 1, Diana Brailita, Hastings, 55.92. 2, Leah Spencer, McCook, 55.97. 3, Dana Sorenson, NP, 58.68.
500 yard freestyle — 1, Patricia Woolsey, SC/GER, 5:39.43. 2, Abby Lauder, Hastings, 5:46.67. 3, Hayden Stephenson, Hastings, 5:54.36.
200 yard freestyle relay — 1, Hastings, 1:44.20. 2, NP, 1:46.24, Dana Sorenson, Kadence Dowhower, Meleah Friedrich, Molly Fitzpatrick. 3, McCook, 1:49.72, Leah Spencer, Alexis Tucker, Kailynn Rodewald, Izz Renner.
100 yard backstroke — 1, Molly Fitzpatrick, NP, 1:05.33. 2, Kara Kennard, Hastings, 1:09.08. 3, Kerrigan Burns, McCook, 1:16.34.
100 yard breaststroke — 1, Meleah Friedrich, NP, 1:16.32. 2, Sydney Hatch, NP, 1:20.25. 3, Juliana Ortiz, NP, 1:27.68.
400 yard freestyle relay — 1, Hastings, 3:59.27. 2, McCook, 4:04.07, Izzy Renner, Alexis Tucker, Kailynn Rodewald, Leah Spencer. 3, SB/GER, 4:27.14.
Boys individual results
(Top 3)
200 yard medley relay — 1, NP, 1:47.56, Ethan Mercer, Caedmon Hoaglund, Chase Leibhart, Kris Kautz. 2, SB/GER, 1:55.87. 3, Hastings, 2:01.18.
200 yard freestyle — 1, Jay Ceperley, Hastings, 1:52.88. 2, Max Faris, Hastings, 2:03.04. 3, TJ Rickey, SB/GER, 2:05.41.
200 yard IM — 1, Ethan Mercer, NP, 2:13.72. 2, Cooper Leibhart, NP, 2:20.29. 3, Andrew Heckman, Hastings, 2:23.14.
50 yard freestyle — 1, Jacob Haase, Hastings, 23.07. 2, Jarrett Ochsner, Hastings, 23.58. 3, Chase Leibhart, NP, 24.75.
1 meter diving — 1, Jonathan Brouillette, NP, 493.85. 2, Jack Oettinger, NP, 326.45. 3, Ethan Graff, McCook, 305.95.
100 yard butterfly — 1, Jay Ceperley, Hastings, 56.56. 2, Caleb Wilkinson, McCook, 1:12.63. 3, Abie Martinez, Hastings, 1:17.03.
100 yard freestyle — 1, Jacob Haase, Hastings, 50.86. 2, Ethan Spencer, McCook, 54.84. 3, Christian Short, NP, 56.28.
500 yard freestyle — 1, Max Faris, Hastings, 5:46.28. 2, Deacon Kinne, McCook, 6:11.11. 3, Noah Short, NP, 6:14.63.
200 yard freestyle relay — 1, Hastings, 1:34.69. 2, NP, 1:36.69, Kris Kautz, Christian Short, Ethan Mercer, Chase Leibhart.
100 yard backstroke — 1, Ethan Mercer, NP, 57.61. 2, Chase Leibhart, NP, 59.56. 3, Cooper Leibhart, NP, 1:02.12.
100 yard breaststroke — 1, Jarrett Ochsner, Hastings, 1:06.96. 2, Caedmon Hoaglund, NP, 1:10.45. 3, Maddux Janecek, SB/GER, 1:11.09.
400 yard freestyle relay — 1, Hastings, 3:33.94. 2, SB/GER, 3:51.81. 3, NP, 3:52.86, Caedmon Hoaglund, Noah Short, Cooper Leibhart, Christian Short.