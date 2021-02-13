Bulldog boys swimming, diving win GNAC meet

The North Platte swimming/diving boys team won the GNAC meet Saturday in Hastings, beating Hastings by 15 points. All in all, the Bulldogs won five individual conference titles and two relays.

Though the Bulldogs boys’ regular top performers ran away with three individual conference titles, the supporting cast did much of the heavy lifting for team points Saturday — helping the Bulldogs to their first team conference title since 1990. The girls finished second behind Hastings.

Jonathan Brouillette routed the field for the diving title, scoring 493.85 points, topping teammate Jack Oettinger, who finished in second.

Ethan Mercer won conference titles in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 yard backstroke. The senior also teamed up with Caedmon Hoaglund, Chase Leibhart and Kris Kautz to win the 200-yard medley relay.

Though Leibhart didn’t break through for an individual title of his own, the senior finished second to Mercer in the 200-yard individual medley, third in the 50-yard freestyle behind a pair of Hastings swimmers and anchored the second-place 200-yard freestyle relay team, that also included Mercer, Kautz and Christian Short.