Bulldogs defeat Bellevue East in A-6 District finals, earn trip to state

Bellevue stayed within a possession or two until they finally took the lead on a buzzer-beating 3 to go into halftime up 26-25.

“We’ve talked a lot for three years about the only play that matters is the next play,” Hammond said. “Our kids have really started to believe that, the last two years especially, you can’t be worried about what just happened. If you’re worried about that, you’re not going to be focused on what’s next.”

It didn’t take long for North Platte to regain the lead in the third. Clancy Brown made a layup on the first possession. Brown and Purdy also pushed North Platte to a 39-32 advantage late in the third on back-to-back inside shots.

Bellevue East used consecutive baskets to pull to within three, but Haneborg scored five straight points and put North Platte up 44-36.

The Chieftains had one last push in them, bringing the score to 49-43 midway through the fourth, but they couldn’t hit the big shots when needed. Meanwhile, Haneborg made a free throw and Abby Orr scored on a layup, and North Platte held a nine-point lead with 3 minutes and five seconds left.

“Abby did a great job of being assertive and being aggressive and finding ways to get to the hoop,” Hammond said. “She made some big plays for us all throughout the game.”