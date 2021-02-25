Bulldogs defeat Bellevue East in A-6 District finals, earn trip to state

The North Platte girls basketball team is heading to Lincoln for the second year in a row.
Senior Gracie Haneborg scored a game-high 27 points, and sophomore Carly Purdy added 18 more as the Bulldogs defeated Bellevue East 64-50 on Thursday in the A-6 District final in North Platte.
“I’m so happy for our kids,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. “The effort that goes in to getting to this point and putting together a game like that where we played really well and we executed things the way we wanted to, it’s a great thing to see how happy they are.”
It didn’t take long for Haneborg to get going in her final game at the Dawg House. She opened with a layup, then hit a 3 to put the Bulldogs up 5-2.
As well as North Platte played in the first quarter, Bellevue East kept it close the entire time.
The Chieftains’ Baylee Egan responded to Haneborg’s 3 with one of her own to tie the game. Later when the Bulldogs took an 11-7 lead, Egan made another 3 to pull her team to within one.
North Platte ended the first on a 6-0 run with four points from Haneborg.
The second quarter was the only one that didn’t go North Platte’s way. The Bulldogs held onto a lead for most of it, but they struggled to find the basket at times and only scored six points.
Bellevue stayed within a possession or two until they finally took the lead on a buzzer-beating 3 to go into halftime up 26-25.
“We’ve talked a lot for three years about the only play that matters is the next play,” Hammond said. “Our kids have really started to believe that, the last two years especially, you can’t be worried about what just happened. If you’re worried about that, you’re not going to be focused on what’s next.”
It didn’t take long for North Platte to regain the lead in the third. Clancy Brown made a layup on the first possession. Brown and Purdy also pushed North Platte to a 39-32 advantage late in the third on back-to-back inside shots.
Bellevue East used consecutive baskets to pull to within three, but Haneborg scored five straight points and put North Platte up 44-36.
The Chieftains had one last push in them, bringing the score to 49-43 midway through the fourth, but they couldn’t hit the big shots when needed. Meanwhile, Haneborg made a free throw and Abby Orr scored on a layup, and North Platte held a nine-point lead with 3 minutes and five seconds left.
“Abby did a great job of being assertive and being aggressive and finding ways to get to the hoop,” Hammond said. “She made some big plays for us all throughout the game.”
The Bulldogs scored 20 in the fourth while holding the Chieftains to 14. Haneborg scored 13, Brown added three and Orr and Purdy dropped two each.
North Platte is heading to Lincoln for the second year in a row, and the bracket is expected to be released sometime on Saturday or Sunday.
“It means a lot,” Orr said. “It shows that we worked really hard. It shows what North Platte is made of. I don’t think the people in the east really know what we can do.”
North Platte (64)
Gracie Haneborg 27, Carly Purdy 18, Clancy Brown 9, Abby Orr 8, Tahjzha Botts 2.
Bellevue East (50)
Baylee Egan 21, Mya Skoff 19, Riley Jensen 7, Hattie Baird 3.