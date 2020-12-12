Bulldogs fall to Grand Island Central Catholic

Central Catholic’s Chloe Cloud, a 6-foot-2 junior had a team-high 21 points, and was one of three players in double figures for the Crusaders.

Rylie Rice added 13 points and 6-foot sophomore Lucy Ghaifan added 10 points.

“I think Lucy and Chloe had one of the best games that they both have had,” said Central Catholic’s coach Stacia Rice, whose team improved to 4-0. “They are really good posts and I don’t think that people give them as much respect as they probably deserve. We are just happy they are on our side. We were waiting for Chloe to have that breakout game and I think she did that today.”

Hammond said the Bulldogs struggled with execution on the defensive end of the court throughout the game.

“They did a good job of controlling the game and getting what they wanted (offensively),” Hammond said. “We did a very poor job of positioning and being in the places that we needed to be. Like I said, we pretty good the first weekend but I don’t think we quite had that same focus (this weekend).

“Sometimes you have to learn the hard way and I think that we’re learning the right now,” Hammond said. “When everyone knows you have a good team, you are going to get their best punch.”