Bulldogs fall to Grand Island Central Catholic

The North Platte girls basketball team has just one win over its first four games of the season.
But taking a look at the Bulldogs schedule, the rough start isn’t completely surprising. The losses have come against Fremont, Omaha Skutt Catholic and Grand Island Central Catholic — three teams with a combined 16-0 record so far.
“We have a lot of new faces and new people (this year),” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said after Central Catholic downed the Bulldogs 68-59 on Saturday afternoon. “Honestly, we were a little bit surprised at maybe how well we played last weekend to open up (the year). I kind of thought last weekend we would look a little like we did over the two games this weekend — just a little disjointed.”
Central Catholic completed a sweep of North Platte with a 65-35 victory in the boys game.
Both North Platte teams travel to Columbus on Friday.
The Bulldogs girls trailed Central Catholic for the majority of the game and faced a 19-point deficit early in the fourth quarter. North Platte made a late run, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a third-straight loss at home.
Bulldogs’ senior Gracie Haneborg scored a game-high 30 points but was the only North Platte starter in double figures. Baileigh Pack and Abby Orr added nine and eight points, respectively.
Central Catholic’s Chloe Cloud, a 6-foot-2 junior had a team-high 21 points, and was one of three players in double figures for the Crusaders.
Rylie Rice added 13 points and 6-foot sophomore Lucy Ghaifan added 10 points.
“I think Lucy and Chloe had one of the best games that they both have had,” said Central Catholic’s coach Stacia Rice, whose team improved to 4-0. “They are really good posts and I don’t think that people give them as much respect as they probably deserve. We are just happy they are on our side. We were waiting for Chloe to have that breakout game and I think she did that today.”
Hammond said the Bulldogs struggled with execution on the defensive end of the court throughout the game.
“They did a good job of controlling the game and getting what they wanted (offensively),” Hammond said. “We did a very poor job of positioning and being in the places that we needed to be. Like I said, we pretty good the first weekend but I don’t think we quite had that same focus (this weekend).
“Sometimes you have to learn the hard way and I think that we’re learning the right now,” Hammond said. “When everyone knows you have a good team, you are going to get their best punch.”
Central Catholic 65, North Platte 35
The Crusaders, the top-ranked team in Class C-2, built a 14-point lead in the opening quarter and didn’t look back.
River Johnston had a team-high 10 points for the Bulldogs, who dropped to 1-3 overall. Ryan Kaminski and Kade More both added six points.
Marcus Lowry had a game-high 17 points, and was one of three players in double figures as Central Catholic improved to 4-0.
Russ Martinez and Isaac Herbek added 15 and 11 points, respectively.
Martinez had a team-high 14 points in the first half as the Crusaders led 34-15 at the break.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!