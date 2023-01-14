Bulldogs finish second at annual Trojan Border Wars in Casper, Wyoming

North Platte had a stellar day at the annual Trojan Border Wars meet at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper, Wyoming.

The Dawgs went 6-1, finishing in second place behind Natrona County (Wyoming).

North Platte and Natrona met in one of the best matches of the meet, with the Mustangs pulling out a 36-29 victory over the Bulldogs in a match that came down to the final whistle.

Austin Blajszczak's 7-5 sudden victory over Haedyn Brauer at 145 pounds, edged Natrona past North Platte. The Bulldogs notched pins from Ryan Fox at 152, Will Rathjen at 182 and Kole Weigel at 120 and Kirk Wilson and Jace Kennel at 132 and 138, respectively, also notched victories against the Mustangs.

The Bulldogs started the tournament with a 66-18 win over Renegade (Wyo.) and followed that up with victories over Cheyenne Central (Wyo.), Broomfield (Colo.), Kelly Walsh (Wyo.) and Douglas (Wyo.).

North Platte capped the tournament with a 39-30 victory over Rapid City Central (S.D.).

Kennel (138) and Fox (152) each went undefeated. Fox's wins all came on pins.

Kirk Wilson went 6-1 at 132 pounds, Brock Roblee went 5-1 at 170 and Xavier Albertson went 4-1 at 195.

The Bulldogs host Grand Island Northwest in a dual Thursday.

The North Platte girls finished second at the Gering Girls Invitational Saturday.

Hayleigh Toelle won an individual title for the Bulldogs at 140 pounds. She earned it with three pins, including over teammate Annalisia Hernandez, who finished second in the weight class.

For full results, turn to page B3.

Trojan Border Wars, Casper, Wyoming

North Platte results

North Platte defeated Renegade 66-18

220 - Peyton Dimmitt (North Platte) over Alex Wells (Renegade) Fall 2:53.

285 - Dominik Decent (North Platte) over Cody Lindsey (Renegade) Fall 2:41.

106 - Pierce Hurd (Renegade) over Brody Pitner (North Platte) Fall 2:47.

113 - Tyler Haneborg (North Platte) over Adrian Good Iron (Renegade) Fall 1:04.

120 - Connor Salazar (Renegade) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf.

126 - Hunter McReynolds (Douglas) over Cayden Hilding (North Platte) Fall 5:15.

132 - Kirk Wilson (North Platte) over Nolan Smith (Renegade) Fall 2:51.

138 - Jace Kennel (North Platte) over Jayce Joss (Renegade) Fall 0:58.

145 - Haedyn Brauer (North Platte) over Andrew Gifford (Renegade) Fall 4:29.

152 - Ryan Fox (North Platte) over Joseph Sammeli (Renegade) Fall 2:27.

160 - Drue Huntsman (Renegade) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf.

170 - Brock Roblee (North Platte) over Dylan Ulmer (Renegade) Fall 1:25.

182 - Will Rathjen (North Platte) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf.

195 - Xavier Albertson (North Platte) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf.

North Platte defeated Central 45-24

285 - Keagan Bartlett (Central) over Dominik Decent (North Platte) Fall 1:45.

106 - Brody Pitner (North Platte) over Sam Smith (Central) Fall 0:37.

113 - Tyler Haneborg (North Platte) over Isael Beal (Central) Fall 0:52.

120 - Wyatt Weiss (Central) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf.

126 - Andrew Gonzales (Central) over Cayden Hilding (North Platte) Maj 8-0.

132 - Kirk Wilson (North Platte) over Tripp Vigil (Central) Fall 5:53.

138 - Jace Kennel (North Platte) over Ryan Gonzales (Central) Dec 9-7.

145 - Haedyn Brauer (North Platte) over Aiden Herget (Central) Fall 4:47.

152 - Ryan Fox (North Platte) over Michael Rodriguez (Central) Fall 1:05.

170 - Brock Roblee (North Platte) over Draven Young (Central) Dec 7-0.

182 - Jack Ring (Central) over Will Rathjen (North Platte) TF 21-6.

195 - Xavier Albertson (North Platte) over Jack Miller (Central) Fall 3:45.

220 - Thomas Berta (Central) over Peyton Dimmitt (North Platte) SV-1 7-4.

North Platte defeated Broomfield 51-25

106 - Brody Pitner (North Platte) over Ethan Brown (Broomfield) Dec 8-2.

113 - Nicholas Penfold (Broomfield) over Tyler Haneborg (North Platte) Fall 2:14.

120 - Cody Tanner (Broomfield) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf.

126 - Mason Smiley (Broomfield) over Cayden Hilding (North Platte) Maj 11-2.

132 - Kirk Wilson (North Platte) over Keegan Pottorff (Broomfield) Fall 4:00.

138 - Jace Kennel (North Platte) over Jack Goodwin (Broomfield) Fall 0:51.

145 - Manny Lopez (Broomfield) over Haedyn Brauer (North Platte) Dec 8-5.

152 - Ryan Fox (North Platte) over William Abrams (Broomfield) Fall 0:39.

160 - Drue Huntsman (Renegade) over William Abrams (Broomfield) Fall 3:29.

170 - Brock Roblee (North Platte) over Jaxon Barnes (Broomfield) Fall 0:44.

182 - Will Rathjen (North Platte) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf.

195 - Xavier Albertson (North Platte) over Joey Lipshaw (Broomfield) Fall 1:04.

220 - Conner Tanner (Broomfield) over Peyton Dimmitt (North Platte) Fall 4:26.

285 - Dominik Decent (North Platte) over Angel Patino (Broomfield) Fall 0:23.

North Platte defeated Kelly Walsh 68-6

138 - Jace Kennel (North Platte) over Jaxon Martinez (Kelly Walsh) Maj 15-2.

145 - Haedyn Brauer (North Platte) over JACK WILSON (Kelly Walsh) Fall 5:12.

152 - Ryan Fox (North Platte) over William Alt (Kelly Walsh) Fall 0:28.

160 - Lathen Huntsman (North Platte) over Gabe LeDoux (Kelly Walsh) Fall 2:43.

170 - Brock Roblee (North Platte) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf.

182 - Andrew Bessey (Kelly Walsh) over Will Rathjen (North Platte) Dec 11-4.

195 - Xavier Albertson (North Platte) over Mekhi Bovee (Kelly Walsh) TF 21-3.

220 - Peyton Dimmitt (North Platte) over Dillhan Tiedman (Kelly Walsh) Fall 2:36.

285 - Dominik Decent (North Platte) over Mason Walker (Kelly Walsh) Fall 4:35.

106 - Brody Pitner (North Platte) over Deakin Dornbier (Kelly Walsh) TF 16-1.

113 - Tyler Haneborg (North Platte) over Steven Henman (Kelly Walsh) Fall 0:48.

120 - Kole Weigel (North Platte) over Griffen Sanborn (Kelly Walsh) Fall 0:22.

126 - Cayden Hilding (North Platte) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf.

132 - Jerred Smith (Kelly Walsh) over Kirk Wilson (North Platte) Dec 9-7.

North Platte defeated Douglas 60-13

145 - Haedyn Brauer (North Platte) over Kash Lenzen (Douglas) Fall 0:50.

152 - Ryan Fox (North Platte) over Christian Johnson (Douglas) Fall 0:37.

160 - Lane Ewing (Douglas) over Lathen Huntsman (North Platte) Fall 2:51.

170 - Brock Roblee (North Platte) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf.

182 - Will Rathjen (North Platte) over Gabe Lopez (Douglas) Fall 0:51.

195 - Xavier Albertson (North Platte) over TK Stinson (Douglas) Dec 10-5.

220 - Carter Archuleta (Douglas) over Peyton Dimmitt (North Platte) Maj 12-4.

285 - Kenai Bergquist (Douglas) over Dominik Decent (North Platte) Dec 7-0.

106 - Brody Pitner (North Platte) over Andrew Shrader (Douglas) TF 19-3.

113 - Tyler Haneborg (North Platte) over Octaveas McGahan (Douglas) Fall 3:07.

120 - Kole Weigel (North Platte) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf.

126 - Cayden Hilding (North Platte) over Caeden Robertson (Douglas) Maj 16-5.

132 - Kirk Wilson (North Platte) over Nolan Smith (Renegade) Fall 3:57.

138 - Jace Kennel (North Platte) over Tanner Johnson (Douglas) Fall 5:07.

Natrona County defeated North Platte 36-29

152 - Ryan Fox (North Platte) over Beau Russell (Natrona County) Fall 1:51.

160 - Jayce Berry (Natrona County) over Lathen Huntsman (North Platte) Fall 1:19.

170 - Tucker Sides (Natrona County) over Brock Roblee (North Platte) Dec 5-1.

182 - Will Rathjen (North Platte) over Daniel Yates (Natrona County) Fall 3:18.

195 - Noah Sides (Natrona County) over Xavier Albertson (North Platte) Fall 1:07.

220 - Josef Sanchez (Natrona County) over Peyton Dimmitt (North Platte) Dec 2-1.

285 - Spencer Hansen (Natrona County) over Dominik Decent (North Platte) Fall 3:20.

106 - Tristen Tromble (Natrona County) over Brody Pitner (North Platte) Dec 11-7.

113 - Tyler Haneborg (North Platte) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf.

120 - Kole Weigel (North Platte) over Jay Trujillo (Natrona County) Fall 1:34.

126 - Wyatt Horner (Natrona County) over Cayden Hilding (North Platte) Fall 2:38.

132 - Kirk Wilson (North Platte) over Jameson Siemens (Natrona County) Dec 6-1.

138 - Jace Kennel (North Platte) over Kaden Thornsberry (Natrona County) Dec 8-7.

145 - Austin Blajszczak (Natrona County) over Haedyn Brauer (North Platte) SV-1 7-5.

North Platte defeated Rapid City Central 39-30

160 - Zack Soderlin (Rapid City Central) over Lathen Huntsman (North Platte) Fall 4:31.

170 - Brock Roblee (North Platte) over Ian Hook (Rapid City Central) Fall 4:48.

182 - Brody Knapp (Rapid City Central) over Will Rathjen (North Platte) Dec 9-2.

195 - Jaxon Morrison (Rapid City Central) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf.

220 - Peyton Dimmitt (North Platte) over Gabe Reeve (Rapid City Central) Fall 2:28.

285 - Dominik Decent (North Platte) over Kane Wirkus (Rapid City Central) Dec 5-0.

106 - Jagar McCarthy (Rapid City Central) over Brody Pitner (North Platte) Fall 3:30.

113 - Ryan Tschetter (Rapid City Central) over Tyler Haneborg (North Platte) Dec 7-4.

120 - Kole Weigel (North Platte) over Riley Schmidt (Rapid City Central) Fall 0:57.

126 - Logan Brown (Rapid City Central) over Cayden Hilding (North Platte) Fall 3:13.

132 - Kirk Wilson (North Platte) over Luther Morrison (Rapid City Central) Dec 6-0.

138 - Jace Kennel (North Platte) over Tate Winter (Rapid City Central) Fall 0:43.

145 - Haedyn Brauer (North Platte) over Jacoby Parker (Rapid City Central) Dec 8-6.

152 - Ryan Fox (North Platte) over Zach Green (Rapid City Central) Fall 1:31.​