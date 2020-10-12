Bulldogs in first after opening round of Class A State Tournament

The North Platte girls golf team finished the first day of the Class A State Tournament in Norfolk in first place, and one of its golfers notched a hole-in-one.
Kaylee Carlson finished in a tie for 14th with an 86, but secured an ace on the par-3 17th hole. It was part of a strong effort by the Bulldogs, who finished with a score of 324, as they lead by 13 strokes ahead of second place Lincoln Pius X (337) and 21 shots ahead of third place of Millard North.
“We started out a little rocky. Kind of a shaky start,” North Platte coach Jim Orcutt said. “Probably a few nerves. I didn’t really expect that from an experienced team, but they bounced back like an experienced team would.
The Bulldogs were led by Baylee Steele and Karsen Morrison, who ended the day in third and fourth place, respectively. Steele finished with a 77 and is six strokes behind leader Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X. Morrison is right behind Steele at 78.
“I’d really like to see both of them play better here and there,” Orcutt said. “They had driving difficulties off the tee. I hope they have a better driving day tomorrow.”
Maya Lashley came in 11th with a score of 83 after hovering around 28th place on the front nine. Orcutt said a strong back nine helped her claw her way just out of the top 10.
“That was a good back nine for her and our team,” Orcutt said.
Kaylee Carlson’s 86 placed her outside the top 10.
“Lowest score she ever shot in a meet before,” Orcutt said. “And doing it at state is even better.”
Rounding out North Platte is Abby Jones, who is in a tie for 32nd at 92.
North Platte returns to the greens Tuesday for one more round of golf with the State Championship on the line.
“I think that says a lot about their integrity and their grit,” Orcutt added. “They played pretty gritty today at times. They kept a pretty good attitude throughout the day.”
Team results:
1, North Platte, 324; 2, Lincoln Pius X, 337; 3, Millard North, 345; 4, Omaha Westside, 350; 5, Lincoln Southwest, 351; 6, Elkhorn South, 356; T7, Papillion-La Vista, 357; T7, Lincoln East, 357; 9, Omaha Marian, 358; 10, Papillion-La Vista South, 374; 11, Kearney, 378; 12, Ralston/Mercy, 383
Individual Results:
(Top 15)
1, Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, 71; 2, Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha Westside, 74; 3, Baylee Steele, North Platte, 77; 4, Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 78; 5, Katelyn Ruge, Millard North, 79; T6, Sadie Steele, Lincoln Southwest, 80; T6, Jeslynn Baumgart, Omaha Marian, 80; T6, Kaitlyn Dumler, Lincoln East, 80; 9. Sydney Taake, Papillion-La Vista, 81; 10, Ciera Haynes, Papillion-La Vista South, 82; 11, Maya Lashley, North Platte, 83; 12, Ashley Sothan, Lincoln Southeast, 84; 13, Ashley Tackett, Elkhorn South, 85; T14, Aidan Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 86; T14, Portia Lenczowski, Omaha Westside, 86; T14, Kaylee Carlson, North Platte, 86; T14, Gabriella Sinnett, Papillion-La Vista, 86
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!