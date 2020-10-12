Bulldogs in first after opening round of Class A State Tournament

The North Platte girls golf team finished the first day of the Class A State Tournament in Norfolk in first place, and one of its golfers notched a hole-in-one.

Kaylee Carlson finished in a tie for 14th with an 86, but secured an ace on the par-3 17th hole. It was part of a strong effort by the Bulldogs, who finished with a score of 324, as they lead by 13 strokes ahead of second place Lincoln Pius X (337) and 21 shots ahead of third place of Millard North.

“We started out a little rocky. Kind of a shaky start,” North Platte coach Jim Orcutt said. “Probably a few nerves. I didn’t really expect that from an experienced team, but they bounced back like an experienced team would.

The Bulldogs were led by Baylee Steele and Karsen Morrison, who ended the day in third and fourth place, respectively. Steele finished with a 77 and is six strokes behind leader Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X. Morrison is right behind Steele at 78.

“I’d really like to see both of them play better here and there,” Orcutt said. “They had driving difficulties off the tee. I hope they have a better driving day tomorrow.”