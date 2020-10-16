Bulldogs notch victory in final regular season game, garner likely first-round playoff bye

The victory capped a week in which NPHS’ boys and girls cross-country teams both qualified for state, the girls golf team won Class A and the girls softball team brought home a state runner-up trophy.

“We’ve really got some momentum that’s allowing our kids to do some great things,” Rice said. “The strong support to be in school and the support given us with the weight room is a positive environment for us.”

Fittingly, the Bulldog softball players returned from Hastings to resounding acclaim as the third quarter ended — and set up an even louder celebration as Caleb Tonkinson opened the fourth by running 3 yards for the game-clinching touchdown.

The game’s first five minutes saw Millard West (1-6) hold the Bulldogs to a three-and-out before marching 60 yards down the field. Chase Hultman ran it in from 5 yards out for the score.

But Rice said his team didn’t flinch as it did in losses to No. 6 Creighton Prep and No. 8 Lincoln East. “Our kids just wanted to play well at home,” he said.

Down 7-0, NPHS ran the ball from its own 20-yard line to the Millard West 20 before Tonkinson, apparently distracted in mid-play by an official’s penalty flag, let the ball fall to the turf.