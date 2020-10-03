Bulldogs place third at GNAC Boys Tennis Tournament

The North Platte tennis team placed third at the GNAC Boys Tennis Tournament on Saturday in Scottsbluff. McCook took first after claiming wins in three of the four divisions, and Scottsbluff came in second.
The No. 1 doubles pairing of Landon Blank and Ethan Mercer defeated Hastings’ Wyatt Tate and Joey Koci and Gering’s Kade Ybarra and Noah Moreno to finish third in their division.
The No. 2 doubles team of Callen Zurn and Cooper McIntosh finished third after beating Hastings’ Ethan Zimmerman and Mason Kusek and Gering’s Noah Macias and Brandon Jensen.
Marcus Trotta defeated Gering’s Trent Davis in No. 1 singles to place fourth, while Brock Little finished third on No. 2 Singles with wins over Hastings’ Jackson Graves and Gering’s David Karpf.
No. 1 Singles results:
Round 1
Ethan Gion (Scottsbluff) def. Marcus Trotta (North Platte) 8-3
Isaac Hinze (McCook) def. Brayden Schram (Hastings) 8-5
Round 2
Brayden Schram def. Marcus Trotta 8-2
Ethan Gion def. Trent Davis (Gering) 8-3
Round 3
Brayden Schram def. Trent Davis 8-4
Isaac Hinze def. Marcus Trotta 8-2
Round 4
Isaac Hinze def. Trent Davis 8-1
Brayden Schram def. Ethan Gion 8-0
Round 5
Isaac Hinze def. Ethan Gion 8-2
Marcus Trotta def. Trent Davis 8-6
No. 2 Singles results:
Round 1
Kade Huck (Scottsbluff) def. Brock Little (North Platte) 8-6
Mason Michaelis (McCook) def. Jackson Graves (Hastings) 8-0
Round 2
Brock Little def. Jackson Graves 8-4
Kade Huck def. David Karpf (Gering) 8-1
Round 3
David Karpf def. Jackson Graves 8-4
Mason Michaelis def. Brock Little 8-1
Round 4
Mason Michaelis def. David Karpf 8-0
Kade Huck def. Jackson Graves 8-0
Round 5
Mason Michaelis def. Kade Huck 8-4
Brock Little def. David Karpf 8-5
No. 1 Doubles results
Round 1
Lincoln Frank/Porter Robbins (Scottsbluff) def. Landon Blank/Ethan Mercer (North Platte) 8-5
Evan Humphrey/Lincoln Michaelis (McCook) def. Wyatt Tate/Joey Koci (Hastings) 8-0
Round 2
Blank/Mercer def. Tate/Koci 8-1
Frank/Robbins def. Kade Ybarra/Noah Moreno (Gering) 8-0
Round 3
Ybarra/Moreno def. Tate/Koci 8-1
Humphrey/Michaelis def. Blank/Mercer 8-2
Round 4
Humphrey/Michaelis def. Ybarra/Moreno 8-0
Frank/Robbins def. Tate/Koci 8-0
Round 5
Frank/Robbins def. Humphrey/Michaelis 9-7
Blank/Mercer def. Ybarra/Moreno 8-3
No. 2 Doubles results
Round 1
Ethan Ramirez/Aaron Schaff (Scottsbluff) def. Callen Zurn/Cooper McIntosh (North Platte) 8-6
Joel Miller/Nathaniel Miller (McCook) def. Ethan Zimmerman/Mason Kusek (Hastings) 8-1
Round 2
Zurn/McIntosh def. Zimmerman/Kusek 8-2
Ramirez/Schaff def. Noah Macias/Brandon Jensen (Gering) 8-1
Round 3
Zimmerman/Kusek def. Macias/Jensen 8-0
Miller/Miller def. Zurn/McIntosh 8-0
Round 4
Miller/Miller def. Macias/Jensen 8-0
Ramirez/Schaff def. Zimmerman/Kusek 8-0
Round 5
Miller/Miller def. Ramirez/Schaff 8-5
Zurn/McIntosh def. Macias/Jensen 8-0
