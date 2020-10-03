Bulldogs place third at GNAC Boys Tennis Tournament

The North Platte tennis team placed third at the GNAC Boys Tennis Tournament on Saturday in Scottsbluff. McCook took first after claiming wins in three of the four divisions, and Scottsbluff came in second.

The No. 1 doubles pairing of Landon Blank and Ethan Mercer defeated Hastings’ Wyatt Tate and Joey Koci and Gering’s Kade Ybarra and Noah Moreno to finish third in their division.

The No. 2 doubles team of Callen Zurn and Cooper McIntosh finished third after beating Hastings’ Ethan Zimmerman and Mason Kusek and Gering’s Noah Macias and Brandon Jensen.

Marcus Trotta defeated Gering’s Trent Davis in No. 1 singles to place fourth, while Brock Little finished third on No. 2 Singles with wins over Hastings’ Jackson Graves and Gering’s David Karpf.

No. 1 Singles results:

Round 1

Ethan Gion (Scottsbluff) def. Marcus Trotta (North Platte) 8-3

Isaac Hinze (McCook) def. Brayden Schram (Hastings) 8-5

Round 2

Brayden Schram def. Marcus Trotta 8-2

Ethan Gion def. Trent Davis (Gering) 8-3

Round 3