Bulldogs sweep opening day of A-4 District Tournament

“We just need to get a little faster starting there because of the quality of the teams we are playing there,” Barner said. “I think a lot of games are that way ... As long as everything goes well and we do what we need to do defensively, we can be a little patient at the plate.”

North Platte 10, Bellevue East 2

The Chieftains opted to walk Orr in the top of the fourth inning instead of giving her an at-bat with one out and runners on second and third.

That set the stage for Hanson’s base-clearing triple to the right corner of the outfield that put North Platte ahead 8-1. On top of her triple, Hanson homered twice and was responsible for five of the Bulldogs’ runs.

Behind her two key hits, North Platte defeated Bellevue East 10-2 on Wednesday to earn a spot in the championship game Thursday.

“We had a lot of energy,” Barner said. “When we’re hitting the ball, we stay excited and we really play hard. It was fun.”

Just like in the first game, North Platte benefitted from an error in the first, when Orr scored from second after the Chieftain second baseman dropped a pop up.