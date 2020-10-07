Bulldogs sweep opening day of A-4 District Tournament

Everyone at the Dowhower Softball Complex could tell Tatum Montelongo’s game-ending grand slam in the fifth inning was gone the second it left the bat.
If they couldn’t tell from the initial swing, they certainly knew it when the left and center fielders stopped chasing the ball. And when the ball crossed the outfield fence with plenty of room to spare, the cheers of the North Platte softball team and its fans both inside the park and along the grass in the outfield signaled that the game was over.
Mercy rule.
Montelongo’s grand slam was just the epitome of the Bulldogs offensive success on the first day of the A-4 District Tournament on Wednesday in North Platte. The Bulldogs downed Lincoln Northeast 9-0 in the first game, then defeated Bellevue East 10-2 in the second, both by mercy rule.
The pair of wins put the Bulldogs into the A-4 District championship game at 2 p.m. Thursday at Dowhower Softball Complex. They will face the winner of Fremont and Bellevue East, with first pitch for that game at noon. If necessary, a second championship game will be at 4 p.m. All three games are on Field B.
North Platte 9, Lincoln Northeast 0
Montelongo shined both at the plate and in the circle against the Rockets. Her grand slam gave her a team-high four RBIs.
As the Bulldogs starting pitcher, she shut out Lincoln Northeast and stopped the Rockets from getting a runner past second base. Lincoln Northeast only had two hits — a double in the second inning and a single in the fourth.
“She was really focused coming into today,” North Platte coach Jeff Barner said. “She was talking about how she had a little bit of nerves, which is always good though. It means they care about what they’re doing. She was focused, she was pitching well in the circle.”
North Platte had a slow start offensively, but started off with a run on the board. Sydney Barner reached second after the Rockets’ left fielder dropped a pop fly. Aspen Nelson moved her over with a fly out to right, before a wild pitch allowed Barner to score.
The Bulldogs didn’t get their first hit until the third inning, when Kaitlyn Aden singled to centerfield. That started the first of two North Platte rallies.
Barner’s double to center was just inches clearing the fence. Nelson brought Aden in on a ground out. Abby Orr doubled to right field, and Ellie Hanson scored her on an RBI single to make it a 4-0 game.
The second scoring run came in the bottom of the fifth inning, after Barner picked up her second hit with a single to right, and Hanson’s RBI single to right made it 5-0 with two runners on base. Orr was hit by a pitch, which set up Montelongo for her grand slam.
“We just need to get a little faster starting there because of the quality of the teams we are playing there,” Barner said. “I think a lot of games are that way ... As long as everything goes well and we do what we need to do defensively, we can be a little patient at the plate.”
North Platte 10, Bellevue East 2
The Chieftains opted to walk Orr in the top of the fourth inning instead of giving her an at-bat with one out and runners on second and third.
That set the stage for Hanson’s base-clearing triple to the right corner of the outfield that put North Platte ahead 8-1. On top of her triple, Hanson homered twice and was responsible for five of the Bulldogs’ runs.
Behind her two key hits, North Platte defeated Bellevue East 10-2 on Wednesday to earn a spot in the championship game Thursday.
“We had a lot of energy,” Barner said. “When we’re hitting the ball, we stay excited and we really play hard. It was fun.”
Just like in the first game, North Platte benefitted from an error in the first, when Orr scored from second after the Chieftain second baseman dropped a pop up.
Barner, who had two hits in the second game, singled in the top of the third and was brought in on Nelson’s RBI triple. Orr singled up the middle to add another run before Hanson crushed her first home run of the day to put her team up 5-0.
Hanson led off the top of the sixth inning with a solo shot, and Shelby Yoshida doubled to right-center field to put North Platte in mercy-rule contention.
Bellevue East threatened to score in the bottom of the inning with bases loaded and one out, but Montelongo forced a pop up to the catcher and ground ball to second to keep the Chieftains off the board.
“We did what we were supposed to do today,” Barner said. “I told them to have fun, celebrate a little bit today, but make sure we get some hydration, get some food and get some sleep.”
