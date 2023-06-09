A late Plainsmen rally came up short as North Platte fell to the Cage Rats 10-7 in the series opener on Friday at Bill Wood Field.

The Plainsmen trailed 8-1 after the top of the sixth inning, but North Platte cut the deficit to two at 9-7 by the end of the seventh. North Platte couldn’t keep that momentum going in the final two innings.

Sota Inden got the start for the Plainsmen, allowing seven runs off nine hits and three walks while striking out six through 5 2/3 innings. Dylan Graw got the final out in the sixth inning, but he was pulled in the seventh after giving up two runs off five hits and a walk.

Nicholai Arbach tossed two innings of one hit baseball while striking out two, and Peyton Ramsey allowed one hit and one run in the ninth.

Rui Yoshida, Zach Knowlton and Nick Hockemeyer each had two hits, and Knowlton led the team with three RBI.

The Plainsmen fell behind early. A Cage Rat RBI-single in the top of the first put them ahead 1-0, then a 2-RBI single in the second extended the lead to 3-0.

North Platte caught a break in the fourth, when a throwing error scored a run and put the score at 3-1, but the Cage Rats answered with two runs in the top of the fifth.

A 2-RBI double to right followed by an RBI double to center extended the lead to 8-1 in the top of the sixth.

That’s when North Platte found some life offensively. The Plainsmen had three consecutive RBI hits to push the score to 8-5 in the bottom of the sixth. North Platte had four hits in the inning.

After the Cage Rats scored again in the top of the seventh, Knowlton hit a 2-RBI double to center to pull the Plainsmen to within two at 9-7.

The Cage Rats, though, switched pitchers and the Plainsmen couldn’t find their rhythm again.

North Platte collected just one more hit the rest of the game as the Plainsmen fell 10-7.

The Plainsmen face the Cage Rats, a team based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, again at 6:35 p.m. Saturday for Game 2 of a three-game series.