Carp-O-Rama is back at Lake Maloney

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will be hosting its annual Carp-O-Rama at Lake Maloney State Recreation Area near the main boat ramp and jetty Saturday. The free event is open to the public and will start at 8 a.m. and go until 1 p.m.

Game and Parks staff will be on hand to answer any questions you might about carp or fishing in general, and park guests don’t need any fishing equipment for this event. Everything from rods and reels to bait is supplied. If you have your own equipment, feel free to bring it.

Commission fisheries biologists will chum the lake with a corn mixture around the main boat ramp and jetty area a couple days in advance to lure the big-scaled fish into the area.

While you’re at Carp-O-Rama, learn the art of recording fish images on fabric at the fish printing booth. This ancient Japanese art form, or Gyotaku, is a great way to keep a memory of the fish caught. Bring a t-shirt if you’d like to print your fish on a shirt as a keepsake or Game and Parks will provide a cloth to print on.

Take your fish to the cleaning table for demonstrations on how to fillet and score carp and prepare it for the table. A free shore lunch along with Dutch oven dessert will be served.

Come join the festivities, sample some carp, hear the laughs and watch the smiles as carp are pulled from Lake Maloney. Bring your kids, grandkids or the neighbor kids to enjoy a fun-packed day of carp fishing.

For those of you that carp fish already, you know how fun these fish can be and how good they are on the table.

More and more anglers are catching on to the challenge and excitement of carp fishing. With groups like the American Carp Society and the Carp Anglers Group that promotes the sport and works with fisheries departments to organize events to introduce and expose others to the unique opportunity the carp offers freshwater anglers.

Carp fishing has the potential to add a new dimension to the sport of fishing.

Carp is an excellent fish for beginning anglers to pursue as they are plentiful statewide, and they are easy to catch with basic equipment. The strong-fighting fish has no possession limits or size limits — so you can fish to your heart’s content.

A park entry permit is required at Lake Maloney and those 16 years of age and older wanting to fish need a Nebraska fishing permit. Both are sold at Prairie Mart at the turn to the lake, park permits are available at the kiosk at the lake entrance, online or at outdoornebraska.org. Lake Maloney State Recreation Area is located five miles south of North Platte.

Carp bait

While carp spend most of their time feeding on the bottom of waters, they will frequent the surface of the water to dine on insects. With this kind of feeding pattern, anglers are able to take advantage of positioning a wide range of bait to entice the fish. Some anglers have desirable results when using bread crusts or pieces of deli meat to bait carp.

Since carp tend to swim in small groups, bait options including bread crusts or flakes, small pellets, sweet corn, worms and bunched maggots tend to work fine. To catch larger carp, which tend to swim on their own, many anglers turn to more advanced fishing bait.

Popular baits include canned corn and homemade dough ball concoctions. Another carp luring bait is the boilie, which is a high protein paste and pellets containing special flavorings that appeal to the sweet or unique interests of the fish. Paste baits are popular and fairly stiff, making it easy to attach to hooks, but are also used to create a coating for other types of bait to increase the level of carp appeal.

Dough baits present a favorable dough-like consistency made of various materials, including corn meal, shredded wheat, liquids and flavorings. The construction of this kind of bait easily attaches to hooks.

Some anglers make their own dough bait creations that include a wide-range of ingredients, such as oatmeal, wheat germ, peanut butter, strawberry-flavored juices, rabbit feed and hamburger.

As a rule of thumb, carp are attracted to sweet-tasting and crunchy ingredients. Items like Kool-Aid, Wheaties and Doritos are used in homemade fishing tackle for carp. There are many recipes for carp bait online. Below is one sample of a bait recipe.

Grits & Corn - Pack Bait

1 lb Bag of Dry Grits

2 Cans Whole Kernel Corn

1/2 Box Instant Mashed Potatoes

2 Cans of Cream Corn

Corn Pops

Drain whole corn, add grits, instant potatoes and cream corn. Stir by hand until bait is well packed. Add more potato flakes if mixture is too moist. Place the mixture on the hook and pack the bait around it.

Kites and Castles

The annual Kites and Castles will be held on the Martin Bay beach at beautiful Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area on Saturday.

Registration for the event starts at 11 a.m. MST followed by sandcastle and sculpture building from noon to 4 p.m. Judging will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and awards will be given to the castle building winners at 5 p.m. While you’re at the lake enjoy kite flying, watching the sculpture building and recreating on the beach.

Food vendors will be on hand at Kites and Castles this year along with the third annual Kayak the Castles. Bring your own kayak or canoe or try all the different kayaks on hand. This will be a great time to meet other paddlers and paddle the shore of Martin Bay to see the castles from a different perspective.

The Kites and Castles event is free but a Nebraska State Park Entry permit is required to enter the SRA. All times given are Mountain Time for this event. For more information visit kitesandcastles.com or the kites and castles Facebook page.