Caudy wins A-3, Irish girls win D-5, plus all the results from district cross country

LINCOLN — North Platte junior Evan Caudy won the boys race in the District A-3 cross county meet and two of his teammates also were among top 15 finishers overall as the Bulldogs finished third to qualify for the state meet as a team.
The Bulldog girls will also join them, as will St. Pat’s boys and girls squads.
Caudy completed the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 18.07 seconds, and senior Jonah San Miguel and freshman Rian Teets finished 12th and 15th, respectively, as the Bulldogs totaled 74 points to earn a spot in the team competition in the state meet at the University of Nebraska-Kearney on Oct. 23. It is the second straight state appearance for the Bulldogs.
The North Platte girls earned their spot with sophomore Zarah Blaesi finishing fourth in 19:56.21 in the District A-4 meet, and the Bulldogs placing third overall with 92 points.
Four North Platte girls finished in the top 25.
North Platte qualified for state two years ago in Class B but this is the first time the team has advanced in Class A since 2006.
It is the first time since 1984 since both North Platte teams have reached the state meet in the same year.
“We always talk about how we are one big team, both girls and guys,” Bulldogs coach Jake Hasenauer wrote in an email. “This makes us unique and strong. We run as a team and finish as a family.
“These kids have shown a lot of grit and toughness throughout the year and I’m very happy they have both earned the trip to compete at state,” Hasenauer wrote. “They’ve earned it.”
Class D
St. Pat’s Kate Sienike finished won the D-5 district individual title and helped the Irish win the team title.
The junior clocked a time of 20:54, while teammate Genna Blakely was second in 21:42.69.
The Irish had five individuals among the top 15 finishers overall as junior Hayley Miles was sixth, sophomore Madison Gifford was 12th and freshman Helana Pettit was 14th.
Freshman Jarrett Miles won the District D-5 boys meet in 17:31 and sophomore teammate Dax Connick was eighth in 18:44.51.
The two helped the Irish to a second-place finish with 25 points and a state berth. St. Pat’s finished just five points behind Axtell.
South Loup senior Landyn Cole and Brady junior Ava McGown also earned an individual trip to state as they finished third and fourth, respectively.
Mullen junior Trevor Kuncl won the boys District D-6 race in 17:17:08 and senior teammate Hayden Jennings was eighth in 18:41.79.
Mullen earned a state berth with a second-place finish with 22 points.
Garden County had a dominant team performance as senior Michael Christiansen was third in 18:14.02 and followed directly in order by Nate Billey, Zeke Christiansen and Gunner Roberson.
Garden County finished with a team score of nine.
Perkins County junior Colton Pauk earned a trip to state as he finished second in 17:57.65. Paxton junior Damin Luedke was 10th.
Mullen’s Callie Coble won the girls race in 20:04.65, and her senior teammate Josey French was fourth in 21:35.41.
Paxton senior Adrian Eakins also earned a trip to state as she placed sixth overall. Sutherland sophomore Cydnie Wilson and South Platte freshman were 10th and 14th overall, respectively.
Class C
Gothenburg senior William Anderson finished second overall in the District C-5 boys race in 16:35.21 and teammate Parker Graves was sixth as the Swedes placed third as a team, earning a trip to Kearney.
Gothenburg finished with 48 points, just three behind Broken Bow.
Broken Bow junior Daine Wardyn was seventh overall and sophomore teammates Noah Osmond and Treyton Hurlburt were ninth and 12th, respectively.
Hershey junior Matthew Bruns also earned a state trip as he placed 14th overall.
Ogallala freshman Lindee Henning won the girls District C-5 race in 19:28.87 and senior teammate Miah Hoppens and freshman Lauren Henning were third and seventh, respectively.
The trio helped Ogallala win the team title with 30 points.
Cozad sophomores Mallory Applegate and Karyn Burkholder both earned a state trip as they finished fourth and 11th overall, respectively.
Broken Bow freshman MaKinley Tobey was ninth, and Chase County junior Jordan Jablonski was 13th.
Class B
Lexington senior Elmer SoteloMunoz finished fourth in 16:59.13 in the boys District B-4 race and three other of his teammates placed in the top 15 spots.
Freshman Cruz Mendoza Miguel was sixth and sophomores Antonio Moro and Kevin Parada were 14th and 15th, respectively, as Lexington finished third as a team with 39 points.
McCook junior Joshua Hegwood earned a state trip as he placed 11th overall.
McCook sophomore Samantha Rodewald was second in the girls race in 19:32.52 and junior Grace Cappel and freshman Sienna Dulton were fifth and sixth, respectively.
McCook took the team title with 35 points. Lexington also advanced to state as a team with a third-place finish.
Junior Kennadi Ureste was seventh overall and junior Kayla Barrios and freshman Ford Ella were 10th and 11th, respectively.
Lexington finished with 48 points.
Class A
Boys A-3 district
Team results
1, Fremont, 29. 2, Lincoln East, 53. 3, North Platte, 74. 4, Lincoln High, 101. 5, Lincoln Northeast, 126. 6, Bellevue West, 172.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Evan Caudy, North Platte, 16:18.07. 2, Daniel Romary, Lincoln Northeast, 16:27.94. 3, Owen Wagner, Fremont, 16:46.67. 4, Carter Waters, Fremont, 16:54.38. 5, Nolan Miller, Fremont, 16:58.03. 6, Joe Volkmer, Lincoln East, 17:01.74. 7, Braden Taylor, Fremont, 17:08.36. 8, Isaac Graff, Lincoln East, 17:10.27. 9, Ian Meyer, Lincoln East, 17:11.19. 10, Domingo Perez Ramos, Fremont, 17:15.22. 11, Aaron Ladd, Fremont, 17:19.01. 12, Jonah San Miguel, North Platte, 17:22.13. 13, Zacharry McGeorge, Fremont, 17:24.46. 14, Joseph Allen, Lincoln East, 17:28.15. 15, Rian Teets, North Platte, 17:36.73.
Girls A-4 district
Team results
1, Lincoln East, 26. 2, Omaha Marian, 39. 3, North Platte, 92. 4, Norfolk, 103. 5, Lincoln High, 144. 6, Columbus, 145.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Stella Miner, Omaha Marian, 18:29.37. 2, Izzy Apel, Lincoln East, 19:31.39. 3, Peyton Svehla, Lincoln East, 19:50.51. 4, Zarah Blaesi, North Platte, 19:56.21. 5, Berlyn Schutz, Lincoln East, 20:05.47. 6, Kylie Muma, Lincoln East, 20:19.77. 7, Gracie Lampert, Omaha Marian, 20:26.59. 8, Molly Von Seggern, Omaha Marian, 20:31.57. 9, Emily Salzman, Omaha Marian, 20:33.98. 10, Hannah Hanger, Lincoln East, 20:35.89. 11, Lola Agena, Lincoln High, 20:39.90. 12, Rachel Mortimer, Norfolk, 20:52.82. 13, Jordyn Wissing, Lincoln East, 20:55.29. 14, Eva Watson, Omaha Marian, 20:55.35. 15, Esther Protzman, Norfolk, 20:57.37.
Class B
Boys B-4 district
Team results
1, Gering, 26. 2, Hastings, 30. 3, Lexington, 39. 4, Scottsbluff, 74. 5, Northwest, 87. 6, McCook, 110. 7, Alliance, 120.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Jaydon Welsh, Hastings, 16:27.25. 2, Peyton Seiler, Gering, 16:32.46. 3, Jonathan Lopez Chojolan, Hastings, 16:55.67. 4, Elmer SoteloMunoz, Lexington, 16:59.13. 5, Jack Franklin, Gering, 17:01.65. 6, Cruz-Mendoza Miguel, Lexington, 17:03.39. 7, Caden Keller, Northwest, 17:07.01. 8, Landon Eckhardt, Hastings, 17:18.55. 9, Tyler Nagel, Gering, 17:18.75. 10, Eli Marez, Gering, 17:23.50. 11, Joshua Hegwood, McCook, 17:23.58. 12, Logan Andrews, Gering, 17:27.38. 13, Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 17:34.10. 14, Antonio Moro, Lexington, 17:37.75. 15, Kevin Parada, Lexington, 17:45.3.
Girls B-4 district
Team results
1, McCook, 35. 2, Gering, 38. 3, Lexington, 48. 4, Scottsbluff, 50. 5, Northwest, 55. 6, Hastings, 75. 7, Alliance, 138.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Madison Seiler, Gering, 18:58.46. 2, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 19:32.52. 3, Brooke Holzworth, Scottsbluff, 19:38.13. 4, Shailee Patton, Gering, 20:17.17. 5, Grace Cappel, McCook, 20:18.68. 6, Sienna Dutton, McCook, 20:25.81. 7, Kennadi Ureste, Lexington, 20:33.06. 8, Neelie Dorsey, Northwest, 20:40.54. 9, Megan Freeman, Northwest, 20:45.37. 10, Kayla Barrios, Lexington, 20:45.58. 11, Ford Ella, Lexington, 20:56.71. 12, Kaylee Charbonneau, Scottsbluff, 20:59.75. 13, Alexis Lilienthal, Northwest, 21:09.47. 14, Sunny Edens, Scottsbluff, 21:18.05. 15, Madison Herbel, Gering, 21:19.91.
Class C
Boys C-5 District
Team results
1, Sidney, 32. 2, Broken Bow, 45. 3, Gothenburg, 48. 4, Chadron, 55. 5, Mitchell, 55. 6, Ogallala, 119. 7, Hershey, 122. 8, Gordon-Rushville, 180. 9, Cozad, 182. 10, ECO, 183. 11, Valentine, 196. 12, Chase County, 197.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 16:33.72. 2, William Anderson, Gothenburg, 16:35.21. 3, Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 16:57.44. 4, Ashtyn Martin, Mitchell, 17:02.23. 5, Caden Knutson, Mitchell, 17:03.70. 6, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 17:08.74. 7, Daine Wardyn, Broken Bow, 17:14.01. 8, Carter Ryan, Chadron, 17:16.48. 9, Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 17:38.97. 10, Treyson Johnstone, Sidney, 17:40.15. 11, Easton Anderson, Mitchell, 17:48.34. 12, Treyton Hurlburt, Broken Bow, 17:51.09. 13, Gavin Sloan, Chadron, 17:55.58. 14, Matthew Bruns, Hershey, 17:57.85. 15, Nathan Burch, Chadron, 18:02.66.
Girls C-5 district
Team results
1, Ogallala, 30. 2, Chadron, 39. 3, Sidney, 40. 4, Cozad, 82. 5, Broken Bow, 91. 6, ECO, 99. 7, Gordon-Rushville, 110. 8, Chase County, 127. 9, Valentine, 142. 10, Mitchell, 160.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 19:28.87. 2, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 19:47.18. 3, Miah Hoppens, Ogallala, 19:54.42. 4, Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 19:55.15. 5, Lydia Peters, Sidney, 20:05.90. 6, Grace Pyle, Chadron, 20:40.93. 7, Lauren Henning, Ogallala, 20:43.48. 8, Makinley Fuller, Chadron, 20:49.47. 9, MaKinley Tobey, Broken Bow, 20:49.56. 10, Mackenzie Anderson, Chadron, 21:13.40. 11, Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 21:21.08. 12, Rheo Dykstra, Sidney, 21:28.73. 13, Jordan Jablonski, Chase County, 21:29.99. 14, Tyrah American Horse, Gordon-Rushville, 21:42.04. 15, Micaiah Fuller, Chadron, 21:58.69.
Class D
Boys D-5 district
Team results
1, Axtell, 20. 2, St. Pat’s, 25. 3, Sandhills Valley, 33. 4, Southwest, 39. 5, Arcadia/Loup City, 39. 6, Arapahoe, 50. 7, Cambridge, 75. 8, Amherst, 79. 9, Bertrand/Loomis, 86. 10, Brady, 94. 11, Wilcox-Hildreth, 150.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 17:31.00. 2, Jacob O’Dea, Southwest, 17:45.31. 3, Qwentin Kappelmann, Axtell, 18:01.47. 4, Colin Rooney, Sandhills Valley, 18:09.41. 5, Jaron Bergstrom, Axtell, 18:20.64. 6, Isaac Goshert, Arapahoe, 18:26.92. 7, Ty Greenland, Arcadia/Loup City, 18:35.91. 8, Dax Connick, St. Pat’s, 18:44.51. 9, Shane Horwart, Cambridge, 18:46.46. 10, Jordan Kranz, Hi-Line, 18:48.11. 11, Jarrod Gappa, Arcadia/Loup City, 18:51.12. 12, Bruce Teter, Southwest, 18:56.90. 13, Cooper Miller, Axtell, 19:03.98. 14, Sam Bissell, Amherst, 19:05.26. 15, Jared Trimble, Sandhills Valley, 19:07.41.
Girls D-5 district
Team results
1, St. Pat’s, 8. 2, Axtell, 30. 3, Hi-Line, 40. 4, South Loup, 44. 5, Arcadia/Loup City, 47. 6, Bertrand/Loomis, 56. 7, Cambridge, 62. 8, Arapahoe, 87. 9, Maywood-Hayes Center, 87. 10, Ansley-Litchfield, 91. 11, Amherst, 93.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Kate Stienike, St. Pat’s, 20:54.60. 2, Genna Blakely, St. Pat’s, 21:42.69. 3, Landyn Cole, South Loup, 21:48.18. 4, Ava McGown, Brady, 22:18.57. 5, Brenna Deterding, Cambridge, 22:33.60. 6. Hayley Miles, St. Pat’s, 22:36.85. 7, Trinity Houchin, Axtell, 23:09.68. 8, Aubrie Erickson, Axtell, 23:10.43. 9, Jessica Heyen, Arcadia/Loup City, 23:16.31. 10, Whitney Dickau, Hi-Line, 23:25.72. 11, Josie Smith, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 23:35.96. 12, Madison Gifford, St. Pat’s, 23:45.14. 13, Payton Muegerl, Hi-Line, 23:46.26. 14, Helana Pettit, St. Pat’s, 23:51.78. 15, Yesenia Lopez, Bertrand/Loomis, 23:56.11.
Boys D-6
Team results
1, Garden County, 9. 2, Mullen, 22. 3, Bayard, 31. 4, Hemingford, 47. 5, Kimball, 58. 6, Bridgeport, 61. 7, Dundy County-Stratton, 76. 8, South Platte, 86. 9, Sutherland, 87. 10, Creek Valley, 90. 11, Hitchcock County, 90.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 17:17.08. 2, Colton Pouk, Perkins County, 17:57.65. 3, Michael Christiansen, Garden County, 18:14.02. 4, Nate Billey, Garden County, 18:33.24. 5, Zeke Christiansen, Garden County, 18:38.92. 6, Gunner Roberson, Garden County, 18:39.29. 7, Daemon Avilez, Bayard, 18:41.03. 8, Hayden Jennings, Mullen, 18:41.79. 9, Elijah Conley, Bridgeport, 18:42.81. 10, Damin Luedke, Paxton, 18:49.42. 11, Cheve Lutz, Dundy County Stratton, 18:51.15. 12, Luke Ott, Morrill, 18:51.75. 13, Lawrence Miller, Bayard, 19:04.34. 14, Matthew Johnson, Kimball, 19:10.80. 15, Zane Hinman, Hemingford, 19:28.22.
Girls D-6
Team results
1, Bayard, 20. 2, Bridgeport, 24. 3, Hemingford, 32. 4, Sutherland, 33. 5, Banner County, 41. 6, Hitchcock County, 48. 7, Cody-Kilgore, 55.
Individual result
(Top 15)
1, Callie Coble, Mullen, 20:04.85. 2, Sarah Lang, Bridgeport, 21:11.44. 3, Paityn Homan, Morrill, 21:12.99. 4, Josey French, Mullen, 21:35.41. 5, Emmalea Olson, Cody-Kilgore, 21:38.78. 6, Adrian Eakins, Paxton, 21:54.09. 7, Jillian Brennan, Crawford, 22:27.19. 8, Carlye Kresl, Hemingford, 22:39.01. 9, Laisha Garza, Bayard, 22:41.84. 10, Cydnie Wilson, Sutherland, 22:47.51. 11, Cambree Schmaltz, Bayard, 22:47.51. 12, Chantel Malson, Kimball, 22:51.65. 13, Chayse Keith, Hitchcock County, 22:58.09. 14, Britany Lofton, South Platte, 23:02.34. 15, Samantha Marin, Creek Valley, 23:05.63.
