Caudy wins A-3, Irish girls win D-5, plus all the results from district cross country

LINCOLN — North Platte junior Evan Caudy won the boys race in the District A-3 cross county meet and two of his teammates also were among top 15 finishers overall as the Bulldogs finished third to qualify for the state meet as a team.

The Bulldog girls will also join them, as will St. Pat’s boys and girls squads.

Caudy completed the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 18.07 seconds, and senior Jonah San Miguel and freshman Rian Teets finished 12th and 15th, respectively, as the Bulldogs totaled 74 points to earn a spot in the team competition in the state meet at the University of Nebraska-Kearney on Oct. 23. It is the second straight state appearance for the Bulldogs.

The North Platte girls earned their spot with sophomore Zarah Blaesi finishing fourth in 19:56.21 in the District A-4 meet, and the Bulldogs placing third overall with 92 points.

Four North Platte girls finished in the top 25.

North Platte qualified for state two years ago in Class B but this is the first time the team has advanced in Class A since 2006.

It is the first time since 1984 since both North Platte teams have reached the state meet in the same year.