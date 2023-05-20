The Chase County boys are returning home with some extra hardware.

The Longhorn boys won the 2023 Class C state championship on Saturday on the backs of strong performances across the board. By the time the final event, the 4x400 relay, rolled around, Chase County already had the win clinched.

“It feels great,” Easton Fries said. “We were here as a team, and it feels great to know we accomplished something great.”

Looking at the list of qualifiers the Chase County boys sent to state, the Longhorns had to be in the conversation to win the state title.

Chase County had representation in all but four events in Class C, and some names stood out for just how dominant they were this year.

Fries, Jaret Peterson, Mason Wallin and all three relay teams just to name a few.

All those top names showed up when it mattered most.

Fries placed in all three events he qualified for. He won the 300-hurdles and placed second in the 110-meter hurdles (only getting beat by a state record breaking performance) and the 400-meter dash.

Mason Wallin added another win for the Longhorns in pole vault.

“We came here with the thought of winning on the back of our minds, but it wouldn’t have prepared us for this at all,” Wallin said.

Peterson added a seventh-place finish in discus. Thomas Reeves came in sixth in the 200. Jensen Olsen placed fifth in the 110 hurdles.

And all three relay teams placed. The 4x100 came in third, the 4x400 team placed first and the 4x800 team finished fourth.

Chase County finished 14 points ahead of second-place Battle Creek.

The Chase County girls entered state this year looking to repeat as champions, but the Longhorns came up a little short in a tie for second.

Bishop Neumann won with 43 points, and Kearney Catholic and Chase County came in second with 40.33 points each.

Bryn McNair helped the Longhorns earn a bunch of points after finishing second in the 400, fifth in the 800 and tied for second in high jump.

She also anchored a 4x400 relay team that placed second.

The girls 4x800 team was the only winner for the Longhorns, placing first on the first day of the Class C meet.

Kaylie Lotspeich placed sixth in discus and Ali McNair came in eighth in pole vault.

The Mullen boys also finished tied for second place in Class D.

Clayton Moore anchored the Broncos with three third-place finishes (long jump, 300 hurdles and the 4x400 relay), and a third-place finish (110 hurdles).

Chase Gracey placed eighth in the 110 hurdles and seventh in the 300 hurdles to help Mullen reach second.

Maywood-Hayes Center girls placed third in Class D.