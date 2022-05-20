Chase County girls in fourth place in Class C after first day of state meet

OMAHA — The Chase County girls track and field team is in fourth place after the first day of the Class C state championships on Friday in Omaha.

Longhorns qualified for the 100-meter dash, the 100-meter hurdles and the 400-meter dash on Day 1, and the team will see competitors in nine different events Saturday.

Jerzee Milner finished seventh in the 100 prelims with a time of 12.8 seconds and third in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.05.

Bryn McNair finished second in the 400 prelims with a time of 58.29. She will also compete in the 800 finals, the high jump and the 4x400 relay Saturday.

“It’s definitely very nerve wracking, (but) I’ve been more nervous in my life,” McNair said. “This year is more (that) my parents and everyone are going to love me the same no matter what the outcome is. I’ve been praying a lot about it, and whatever the outcome is, it’s all in his hands.”

Lucy Spady finished third in the 3,200 with a time of 12:05.95. She also helped the 4x800 relay team finish fourth with a time of 10:19.69. Spady will run in the 1,600 on Day 2.

The 4x400 team will race on Saturday, and Kaylie Lotspeich will compete in discus.

Story Rasby, Sutherland’s only girl qualifier, finished near the top in both of her races on Day 1. She placed first in the 400 prelims with a time of 57.88, and followed with a second-place finish in the 200 prelims at 57.88.

Hershey’s Michalee Brownawell reached the finals in the girls discus and finished eighth with a throw of 120-11.

The South Loup boys are tied for eighth after finding success in the 4x800 relay. The Bobcat boys finished second in the race, 0.39 seconds behind Hartington Cedar Catholic, and they beat Hastings St. Cecilia by 0.14 seconds.

“I was really happy with the way we ran,” said South Loup’s Silas Cool, the 4x800 anchor. “We knew we had it in us. We went out there and ran.”

South Loup’s Cache Gracey placed sixth in the 400 prelims with a time of 51.06.

