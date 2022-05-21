Chase County girls win Class C state track and field meet

OMAHA — Bryn McNair prayed a lot ahead of her eventful Day 2 at the Class C State Championships. Someone was listening.

The Chase County junior competed in four events on Saturday and left with two gold medals and two silver, helping the Longhorns to 36 of their 70 points to win the Class C state championship.

“A lot of preparation for my mental game went into this,” McNair said. “The fact that everyone’s going to love me the same and everyone is still proud of me.”

Sutherland’s Jon Peterka also won a state title in pole vault on Day 2 in epic fashion. The Sailor senior entered a vault-off with Grand Island Central Catholic’s Gage Steinke after both missed all three attempts at 14 feet, 6-inches and ended the competition with the same number of misses.

Peterka — who also won a state championship in wrestling in the winter — said 14-3, which was the previous height was his personal best. After both jumpers missed an additional attempt at 14-6 in the first round of the jump-off, the bar was lowered back down to 14-3.

Peterka cleared the jump. Steinke nicked the bar at the end. Peterka won with a personal best for the second time that day.

“I went in it twice in two different sports,” Peterka said. “I never lost in pole vault or wrestling, so it was a cool way to end my senior year. It was fun.”

McNair was Chase County’s only champion on the day. She started in high jump, where her height of 5-8 was a foot and an inch off the state record. She attempted another series of jumps at 5-9¼, but couldn’t get the jump.

She then competed in the 800, the first running event of the day. She finished second to Hartington Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol with a time of 2:18.3, 0.03 seconds off the lead.

McNair bested Sutherland’s Story Rasby in the 400 by about half a second with a time of 58.18, then she anchored the second-place 4x400 team which included Jordan Jablonski, Peyton Owens and Ali McNair to a 4:08.58 finish.

“In the end, it still was a very good time,” McNair said. “It’s not a bad thing to walk out of here with a silver.”

Jerzee Milner and Lucy Spady also added to Chase County’s team title. Milner placed fifth in the 100 at 12.8 seconds and third in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.35.

Spady finished third in the 1,600 race after finishing in 5:32.39 seconds.

The girls 4x100 team of Milner, Jablonski, Ali McNair and Chloe Dillan placed fifth with a time of 51.2 seconds.

“A lot goes into this,” Bryn McNair said. “Our coaches definitely play a huge part in it, and we’re blessed to have so many homegrown athletes in the 400, 800, everything. Our coaches have led us this whole way and you can’t have the team we have without the culture too.”

Sutherland’s Story Rasby also had a remarkable day. The Sailor freshman finished third in the 200 (26.12), second in the 400 (58.67) and third in the 800 (2:22.74).​

