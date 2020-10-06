Chase County sweeps St. Pat's triangular

The Southwest volleyball team’s strategy was clear from the start of it’s match against Chase County: Don’t let the Longhorns settle in and follow through with aggressive serving.
Those two things helped the Roughriders jump out to an early lead in the first set. Bailey Olmer’s quick kills at the start gave Southwest control early, and Haylee Adams followed with four straight aces to take an 8-1 lead just a few minutes into the match.
Chase County coach April Lambert called timeout to help her team settle down and figure out how to control serve.
“We were kind of jumping and popping on our serve receive at the last minute and they were serving aggressive on us,” Lambert said. “So we just needed to relax on serve receive and get a good ball.”
It worked. Bryn McNair, Alexis Richmond and Jerzee Milner anchored the Longhorns as they shifted the momentum of the set, first tying it at 14-14 before steamrolling to a win.
Southwest’s early blitz didn’t matter as Chase County defeated the Roughriders 25-16, 25-8 at the St. Pat’s triangular on Tuesday in North Platte. The Longhorns defeated the Irish in the previous match 25-22, 25-13.
“Just girls working on those fundamentals all season, it’s paying off,” Lambert said.
Aces from Chloe Dillan, Richmond and Milner helped Chase County tie the game, and a kill from McNair with the score at 14-14 and an ace from Milner started a seven-point run that gave the Longhorns control of the set.
Chase County relied on McNair early in the second set, as she notched five of the Longhorn’s first 10 points. Southwest’s answer for McNair in the first set — double blockers at the net —didn’t work in the second as she found holes on quick strikes.
McNair transferred into a supporting role later in the set, as Milner, Richmond and Kamrie Dillan took over on offense, while McNair became a setter. Richmond’s presence was felt with light touchovers at the net and a couple aces, while Milner snagged a few kills.
Dillan stepped up as a scoring threat, especially late in the set following a snipe on the back right corner to put the Longhorns a few points away from winning.
As Chase County had momentum, Southwest couldn’t get any offense going. The Roughriders handed the Longhorns a few points off shots that went out of play.
“We’ve just been working on being fundamentally sound,” Lambert said. “We know when we have a perfect pass we can run our offense and it’s kind of all clicking here at the right time.”
Scores:
Chase County def. St. Pat’s 25-22, 25-13
Chase County def. Southwest 25-16, 25-18
St. Pat’s def. Southwest 25-15, 25-17
