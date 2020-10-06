Chase County sweeps St. Pat's triangular

Aces from Chloe Dillan, Richmond and Milner helped Chase County tie the game, and a kill from McNair with the score at 14-14 and an ace from Milner started a seven-point run that gave the Longhorns control of the set.

Chase County relied on McNair early in the second set, as she notched five of the Longhorn’s first 10 points. Southwest’s answer for McNair in the first set — double blockers at the net —didn’t work in the second as she found holes on quick strikes.

McNair transferred into a supporting role later in the set, as Milner, Richmond and Kamrie Dillan took over on offense, while McNair became a setter. Richmond’s presence was felt with light touchovers at the net and a couple aces, while Milner snagged a few kills.

Dillan stepped up as a scoring threat, especially late in the set following a snipe on the back right corner to put the Longhorns a few points away from winning.

As Chase County had momentum, Southwest couldn’t get any offense going. The Roughriders handed the Longhorns a few points off shots that went out of play.

“We’ve just been working on being fundamentally sound,” Lambert said. “We know when we have a perfect pass we can run our offense and it’s kind of all clicking here at the right time.”