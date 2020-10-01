Chase County volleyball sweeps Sutherland Tri

Bryn McNair was clearly the Chase County volleyball team’s main option early in the second set of its match against Sutherland.

When the Longhorns went with McNair in the first set, her hard-hitting spikes bounced off the Sailors’ arms with enough force to prevent any return from happening. When they set up plays for her again, McNair notched five of her team’s first six points to open the set.

She ended the match with 13 kills as Chase County defeated Sutherland 25-13, 25-12 in the opening match of the Sutherland Tri on Thursday.

“She can pretty much get over the block, and when she’s on she can really put it to the floor pretty hard,” Chase County coach April Lambert said. “So we go to her. She’s pretty good offense for us on that outside spot.”

Her presence was felt early in the first set. McNair collected three kills as Chase County took an 8-3 lead. The Longhorns pulled away after scoring five straight points thanks to an ace from Hope Brosius and kills from Alexis Richmond, who finished with seven, and Jerzee Milner.

Back-to-back aces from Lucy Spady helped the Longhorns take a commanding 17-6 lead.