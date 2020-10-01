Chase County volleyball sweeps Sutherland Tri

Bryn McNair was clearly the Chase County volleyball team’s main option early in the second set of its match against Sutherland.
When the Longhorns went with McNair in the first set, her hard-hitting spikes bounced off the Sailors’ arms with enough force to prevent any return from happening. When they set up plays for her again, McNair notched five of her team’s first six points to open the set.
She ended the match with 13 kills as Chase County defeated Sutherland 25-13, 25-12 in the opening match of the Sutherland Tri on Thursday.
“She can pretty much get over the block, and when she’s on she can really put it to the floor pretty hard,” Chase County coach April Lambert said. “So we go to her. She’s pretty good offense for us on that outside spot.”
Her presence was felt early in the first set. McNair collected three kills as Chase County took an 8-3 lead. The Longhorns pulled away after scoring five straight points thanks to an ace from Hope Brosius and kills from Alexis Richmond, who finished with seven, and Jerzee Milner.
Back-to-back aces from Lucy Spady helped the Longhorns take a commanding 17-6 lead.
A Chase County service error kicked off a five-point run for Sutherland, capped off with three consecutive aces from Montana Saylor. The Sailors momentum left as soon as it arrived, as the Longhorns ended the set on an 8-2 run with all but two of its points coming from kills or aces.
The second set almost mimicked the first, the only difference being there was no Sutherland run near the end of the set.
Chase County went with McNair early and quickly 6-3 lead. A few service errors from the Sailors and a pair of kills from Richmond put the Longhorns up by seven.
Chase County got help from a few of its players toward the end of the second set. Milner and McNair had two kills, and Joee Clevenger got one of her own. Milner and Chloe Dillan each had an ace as Chase County closed out the opening match against Sutherland.
“The girls served very aggressively, which we’ve been working on,” Lambert said. “Just stayed pretty low on defense on that tip coverage, and we were just swinging and being aggressive on the net. It was good to see.”
Chase County 2, Maxwell 0
The Longhorns were already moving closer to the net when McNair spiked the ball toward Maxwell libero Harley Kuenning. They weren’t expecting Kuenning to dig low, place her hands in the perfect spot for a return, send the ball flying over Chase County’s heads and land in bounds just shy of the back line.
In a second set Maxwell needed in order to force a third, Kuenning’s play helped set the pace and give Chase County its toughest challenge of the day. A four-point run at the end fueled by a kill from McNair, however, gave the Longhorns the 25-16, 25-21 win.
McNair led the match with eight kills, and Richmond had four for Chase County. Maxwell was led with five kills from Hannah Barrett and three from Jordan Miller. Kora Weiss and Brosius had three kills each for the Longhorns, while Hannah Barrett led the Wildcats with two.
Maxwell 2, Sutherland 0
Two Maxwell scoring runs, both featuring different aspects of volleyball, helped the Wildcats sweep Sutherland in the final match of the Sutherland Tri.
The first came in the first set when the Wildcats were only ahead by two points midway through. Mataya Stubbs went back to serve and got four aces in Maxwell’s five points to give it a seven point lead. Maxwell won that set 25-21.
The second came just after Sutherland’s Kellan Copeland got a kill. The Wildcats went on a six-point stretch that saw four players notch five kills. Barrett, Stubbs, Jacqualyn Perez and Miller (two) helped extend Maxwell’s lead to 10 toward the end of the set, helping it win 25-16.
Barrett led the Wildcats with five kills, followed by three from Perez and Miller.
