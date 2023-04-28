HERSHEY — This season hasn’t gone the way Chase County’s Bryn McNair would have liked due to some injuries along the way, but at the SPVA Meet in Hershey on Friday, McNair looked like a girl on a mission.

The defending Class C high jump and 400-meter champion and 800-meter runner-up won all three of the events she competed in, eyeing a return to form just before postseason track and field begins.

“Last week, we had to take a week off with my hip,” she said. “It was bothering me a lot, and I had a pinched nerve in my back. I always say that I don’t love track but watching everyone else compete without me … it just doesn’t feel right.”

McNair easily won the 400-meter race by nearly 11 seconds. Earlier in the day, she jumped a season-best 5-7 in the high jump. She also anchored the first-place girls 4x400 relay team.

McNair joined a handful of other athletes to win three events on Friday.

St. Pat’s Mae Siegel won in triple jump, long jump and the 100-meter dash. Chase County’s Easton Fries won the 110-hurdles, the 300-hurdles and the 400-meter dash. Perkins County’s Mason McGreer won the 800, the 1,600 and the 3,200.

“Overall, I thought today was pretty successful,” McNair said.

St. Pat’s Zarek Branch continued his streak of strong performances in the triple jump and long jump, coming up just short of his personal best in the triple jump.

He was also the only one to jump over 20 feet in the long jump.

“I think I did pretty good today,” Branch said. “It’s a little cold, so it made the jumping a little harder, but I still did pretty good.”

Branch said he started a little slow in both, but he managed to get a few jumps in that helped him reach a winning distance. He already owns the school record in the long jump, but Branch said he wants to get the record in triple jump as well.

He said he’s about two feet away from the record, and he hopes to reach it by the time state rolls around.

Perkins County’s Kailee Potts swept the girls hurdles events. She was the only girl to finish below 17 seconds in the 100-hurdles, and she reached a new season best in the 300-hurdles at 48.71 seconds. She was the only one to finish under 50 seconds.

“It’s been hard to get out and do some good workouts with the weather,” Potts said. “It’s been good.”

Other boys winners include St. Pat’s Jaxon Knisley in the 100 and 200, the Hershey 4x100 relay team, the Chase County 4x400 relay team, the Chase County 4x800 relay team, Sutherland’s Boone Snyder in shot put, Hershey’s Cooper Hill in discus, Bridgeport’s Leo Carnine in high jump and Chase County’s Mason Wallin in pole vault.

Other girls winners include Sutherland’s Story Rasby in the 200 and 400, St. Pat’s Braelyn Gifford in the 1,600 and 3,200, the Chase County 4x100 relay team, the Chase County 4x800 relay team, Bridgeport’s Grace Dean in shot put, Bridgeport’s Ruthie Loomis-Goltl in discus and Chase County’s Ali McNair in pole vault.