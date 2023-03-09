LINCOLN — Ryan Houston’s 16 points led four York players in double figures as the sixth-seeded Dukes defeated No. 3 Scottsbluff 67-54 in the Class B quarterfinals Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nate Kelly scored a team-high 16 points, while teammate Kaedon Patton had four 3s and 14 points and Kellon Harris added 12 for Scottsbluff. The Bearcats finish the season 17-9, after making their 11th state tournament appearance since 2011.

Trailing 32-26 at halftime, the Bearcats began the third quarter on a 13-6 run capped by a Patton 3 to give Scottsbluff a 39-38 lead. York responded, finishing the quarter on a 7-0 run for a 49-44 lead after three.

“We just settled down, and different guys stepped up to hit shots,” York head coach Scott Lamberty said of the Dukes' handling the Bearcat run.

York took control in the fourth, building the advantage to 59-48 at the 4:27 mark of regulation after an and-1 by Barrett Olson.

Scottsbluff trimmed the lead to 59-54, but York protected the ball, went into clock-kill mode and preserved victory.

York moves on to the Class B semifinals against No. 2 Platteview Friday at 3:15 at PBA.

York (67)

Barrett Olson 13, Ryan Huston 16, Austin Phinney 6, Leyton Snodgrass 10, Ryan Seevers 4, Garrett Ivey 15, Marshall McCarthy 2.

Scottsbluff (54)

Kellon Harris 12, Carter Reisig 5, Kaedon Patton 14, Nate Kelly 16, Michael Mickey 5, Tyson Klein 2.