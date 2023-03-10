LINCOLN — Defending champion Ashland-Greenwood never trailed en route to defeating Ogallala 50-20 in the Class C1 semifinals on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Ashland-Greenwood jumped out to a 9-2 advantage after one quarter and never looked back, led by a game-high 16 points from senior Dane Jacobsen.

It was an uncharacteristic game from the previously undefeated, No. 2-seeded Indians (27-1), who scored just 20 points after their previous low this season was 60.

One key for the third-seeded Bluejays (26-2) defense was limiting Indians senior leading scorer Jeron Gager (16.4 points per game) to just three points Friday morning.

"Our coaching staff is pretty good," Jacobsen said with a smirk. "We just played team defense and got in the gaps. No. 22 (Gager) is a heck of a player, so it was anything we could do. We had to box out a lot, and we just did a good job."

The Bluejays continued rolling early, extending the lead to 14-2 with five minutes remaining in the second quarter. The Bluejays never relinquished their vice-grip on the lead, rolling to a dominating 30-point victory.

"It's just a cool feeling ... just to see how much our community prides itself and comes out and supports us," Jacobsen said after triumphing in front of a large and vocal contingent.

Ashland-Greenwood looks to repeat on Saturday at 11 a.m. against No. 8-seeded Auburn. The game figures to match competing styles, according to Bluejays head coach and North Platte native Jacob Mohs, who played on the 2000 state-semi final Bulldogs squad.

"We know we're going to have to play on the interior — just like we did today — we're going to have to win rebounds, get loose balls ... just those 50/50 balls, defend the 3-point line and just execute," he said.

"We're going to have to out-Auburn Auburn (Saturday)," Jacobsen said.

Until then, the itinerary is as such ... at least for Jacobsen.

"Eat some candy, probably go watch film, just chill-ax a little bit ... probably play some Fortnite."

Auburn (21-6) enters the title game as a "Cinderella" as the No. 8 seed, however is no stranger to the stage, having 27 state appearances including state titles in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and a runner-up finish last year.

Tip-off for the 2023 Class C1 title is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Ashland-Greenwood (50)

Landon Mohs 3, Dane Jacobsen 16, Caeden Bridges 8, Drake Zimmerman 2, Brookes Kissinger 5, Luke Clark 3, Derek Tonjes 1, Cougar Konzem 6, Dawson Thies 6

Ogallala (20)

Sawyer Smith 2, Jeron Gager 3, Race McClure 2, Harrison Caskey 13.